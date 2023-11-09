EA FC 24 leaks hint at Dirk Kuyt, Fernando Morientes, and Sidney Govou arriving as Triple Threat Heroes

The upcoming Triple Threat promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is rumored to include special versions of Heroes — with Dirk Kuyt, Fernando Morientes, and Sidney Govou being leaked as part of this event's roster. This is massive news for gamers around the globe, as Heroes are some of the most overpowered and desirable items in the game.

If leaks are to be believed, the Triple Threat promo will feature groups of three players each from some of the most popular clubs in the world. This includes two active footballers and one Hero. With illustrious and decorated careers, legends like Dirk Kuyt, Fernando Morientes, and Sidney Govou are perfect candidates to represent their former clubs in this upcoming EA FC 24 promo.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Dirk Kuyt, Fernando Morientes, and Sidney Govou are rumored to arrive as Triple Threat Heroes in EA FC 24

Heroes have been an incredible addition to Ultimate Team, serving as an alternative to Icons and allowing gamers to play with some of their favorite footballers who've stepped away from the sport.

The catalog of items in this category is more extensive and comprehensive than ever in EA FC 24, with the upcoming Triple Threat promo possibly releasing special versions of Dirk Kuyt, Fernando Morientes, and Sidney Govou.

What will Triple Threat Dirk Kuyt look like in EA FC 24?

Dirk Kuyt is a fan-favorite when it comes to the Premier League and the Dutch Eredivisie, representing prominent teams like Liverpool and Ajax. The midfielder is just as versatile on the virtual pitch as he was in real life, and his leaked special card is rumored to possess the following stats:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 90

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 75

Physicality: 85

What will Triple Threat Fernando Morientes look like in EA FC 24?

Being a prolific goalscorer for a team like Real Madrid, Fernando Morientes definitely deserves his Hero status in Ultimate Team. His rumored special card is predicted to be 90-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 91

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 47

Physicality: 88

He also possesses some impressive PlayStyles that further elevate his abilities in the game's current meta.

What will Triple Threat Sidney Govou look like in EA FC 24?

Sidney Govou is widely regarded as one of the most overpowered Heroes in Ultimate Team, especially due to his pace and Power Shot Playstyle+. The former Ligue 1 striker is rumored to receive an 88-rated version as part of the latest promo and could possibly boast these stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 91

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 57

Physicality: 73

With so many exciting names being leaked as part of the upcoming event, gamers will definitely be looking forward to the official reveal on Friday, November 10.