EA FC 24 Marta Centurions SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

The latest EA FC 24 leak has suggested that players will receive a Marta Centurions SBC in Ultimate Team. The latest rumor comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted the information on their X (formerly Twitter) account. If the news turns out to be true, it could be great for the entire community, as they won't need to rely on their pack luck.

All someone needs to do instead is complete the tasks according to the given stipulations. As the Marta Centurions SBC hasn't been released officially, the card's stats and overall remain unknown, as do the tasks that will have to be completed. However, certain predictions can be made based on how promo challenges have worked so far in EA FC 24.

Expected EA FC 24 Marta Centurions SBC release date

The Marta Centurions SBC is the second leaked challenge that's expected to arrive in the near future. EA FC 24 players are also waiting to get their hands on the Nemanja Vidic Centurions Icon SBC, which could arrive later tonight, October 29. There's a chance that EA Sports could release Marta's promo card tonight.

The rumored SBC card (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

However, EA Sports has released Icon/Hero-themed challenges on Sundays, so far at least. Hence, Marta won't arrive tonight, but her SBC could arrive tomorrow, Monday, October 30. But it's hard to pinpoint when a challenge will be released without the official news from the developers. Hence, players are requested to follow the game's Twitter account and Sportskeeda for all the updated information.

Expected EA FC 24 Marta Centurions SBC costs

As mentioned earlier, the official key stats and overall of the upcoming promo item are unavailable. Here are the predictions made by FUT Sheriff:

Overall: 87

Position: CAM

Pace: 81

Shooting: 86

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 47

Physicality: 77

Marta's base item is really cheap, but the stats on it are not quite good. The Centurions version is expected to have far better stats. EA FC 24 players should expect the SBC to cost somewhere between 120,000-180,000 coins. However, it could be cheaper based on the tasks that are finally included in the SBC.

There have been some excellent bargain offerings as part of player challenges that have been released so far in Ultimate Team. The upcoming Marta Centurions SBC could be added to the list very soon.