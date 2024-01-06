EA FC 24 Moments Luis Muriel SBC leaked: Expected release date, cost, and more

A recent leak on social media by FUT Sheriff has hinted at a potential Moments SBC dedicated to Colombian striker Luis Muriel arriving soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The Atalanta forward is somewhat of a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to various overpowered special cards he's received over the years. If the leak is to be believed, he will get another one soon.

Plenty of promos and special events have been released so far on a weekly basis in EA FC 24. With so many players receiving boosted versions, it is a shock that Luis Muriel is yet to receive a special item in this title despite his fan-favorite status in Ultimate Team. However, that is expected to change soon.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

When will the EA FC 24 Luis Muriel Moments SBC be released? (Expected date)

Moments SBCs and objective players are always randomly released in Ultimate Team without a specific schedule. This makes it really hard to predict a launch date for the leaked Luis Muriel Moments Squad Building Challenge. However, with the Versus promo being active in EA FC 24, one can expect it to arrive soon.

Expand Tweet

EA Sports has already surprised fans by releasing a Storyline player instead of a promo item via an objective during the latest Versus event. This has led to speculations that this rumored Moments SBC will probably arrive soon, with the most likely release date being January 7 (Sunday).

EA FC 24 Luis Muriel Moments SBC cost (Expected)

With how overpowered agile and fast attackers are in this game's current meta, it will be no surprise if a boosted version of the Colombian striker proves to be absolutely amazing in-game. He already possesses some important Playstyles like Rapid, Trivela, and Incisive Pass, which could lead to an increase in the price of his SBC. Taking this into account, his Moments challenge should cost around 100,000 coins.

EA FC 24 Luis Muriel Moments SBC stats (Expected)

While the exact overall rating and stats of this SBC's reward are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that Muriel's special card will be 90-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 89

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 32

Physicality: 80

If these stats prove to be accurate, he could undoubtedly be an elite-tier attacker in this game's current meta, especially for those using Serie A lineups in Ultimate Team.