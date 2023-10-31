EA FC 24 Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

EA FC 24 players will receive an Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC very soon in Ultimate Team, according to a rumor. This information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff's X (formerly Twitter) account. If true, it is great news for the entire community, especially those who failed to obtain a recent TOTW item of the English forward.

Not much is known about the Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC as of writing, as EA Sports hasn't confirmed any of the details. However, certain predictions can be made regarding how the SBC could operate. This challenge is expected to go live with Team in EA FC 24, but EA Sports could release it earlier.

Let's look at what fans can expect from the Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC.

Expected EA FC 24 Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC release date

The leaked Centurions SBC card (Image via Twitter/ FUT Sheriff)

The release date of the Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC differs depending on whether it will be part of Team 1 or the second team.

If it's part of the second team, EA Sports could release it as early as Friday, November 3. This is the same day the Team 1 cards in packs are expected to be replaced by the Team 2 cards.

Typically, EA Sports releases new challenges and objectives to celebrate the launch of a new set of cards. However, FUT Sheriff hasn't explicitly mentioned that this challenge is coming to Team 2. Hence, it could also appear as early as the night of October 31, when the daily content goes live.

Readers are advised to follow EA FC 24's official X account and Sportskeeda for all the latest and updated information.

Expected EA FC 24 Ollie Watkins Centurions SBC card costs

Unlike some of the Centurions challenges released in recent times, the Ollie Watkins card might have moderate costs. According to FUT Sheriff, it's expected to have an overall of 85. This is low in terms of current promo items, and hence, a high completion cost is unexpected.

How much players will need to spend will depend on the number of tasks and their respective terms or conditions. The community will hope that the challenge will be affordable, allowing them to unlock the card easily.