EA FC 24 Season 2 expected release date, time, and more

Not long is left for EA FC 24 Season 2 to arrive, with fans eagerly waiting to learn what's in store for them in terms of new content and rewards. As of writing, EA Sports hasn't made any official announcements regarding the upcoming reward tracks and their contents. However, some predictions can be made based on the existing pattern that EA Sports follows with its new season launches.

Seasons in EA FC 24 are far more valuable than in previous releases like FIFA 23. Be it for the number of rewards or their overall quality, Season 1 was a big boost for everyone starting their journeys. EA FC 24 Season 2 is expected to build on in terms of the special packs that players can get by grinding the different game modes. While EA Sports hasn't mentioned the starting dates for the new season, it can be easily deduced from some of the available information.

Expected EA FC 24 Season 2 release date

EA FC 24 Season 2 is expected to go live as soon as Season 1 concludes. The first season is expected to end on Thursday, November 2. While EA Sports can change the existing schedule and stretch the first season, that's quite unlikely. There has been no indication or rumor on social media hinting towards a possible delay.

EA FC 24 Season 2 is expected to commence on the same day, so players must wait for three more days before finding out all the new content.

EA FC 24 Season 2 release time

Season 1 had an unscheduled start as it commenced on September 19, when the early access for selected streamers began. Season 2 will be quite different as all players can access it during the same moment. There are two possible outcomes for release timings - 9 am UK time or 6 pm UK Time.

The latter seems quite plausible as it's usually followed for all the new content released in Ultimate Team. Readers are advised to follow EA Sports and Sportskeeda for all the updated information.

Season 1 was extremely lucrative in terms of all the available rewards, which included special cards and packs. The same pattern is likely to be followed in Season 2, but it will be interesting to find out if EA Sports will add anything extra to further entice the community.