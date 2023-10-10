EA FC 24 Trailblazers promo - Expected release date and time

Once the ongoing EA FC 24 RTTK promo is over, Trailblazers cards are expected to arrive in Ultimate Team. This seems to be extremely likely since multiple rumors and reports across social media have at it. If those rumors turn out to be true, it will be the start of a brand-new promo that has never existed in any of the prior releases.

As of writing, it's hard to either confirm or deny if the Trailblazers promo is indeed going to appear. EA Sports is yet to confirm what's coming next as the successor to the RTTK events. That said, a few predictions can be made by combining the existing rumors and how promos have been released in Ultimate Team in the past. Although the brand has undergone a change of name for the first time in its history, EA Sports has been following a similar launch pattern when it comes to promos in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 players won't have to wait long to get Trailblazers cards

As of writing, the only confirmation regarding promos is the ending date of RTTK events. It's going to end on Friday, October 13, and the cards will no longer be available in packs after this. This will likely be when the Trailblazers promo goes live as well.

A new promo is coming to Ultimate Team (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

This prediction seems pretty much along expected lines, as EA Sports always releases a new promo on a Friday. The same schedule has been retained in EA FC 24 as well, as all three promo releases so far have taken place on Fridays, with a mini-release coming on the following Sundays.

Similarly, all forms of new content, including promo teams, go live at 6 pm UK time. This has been the same routine that was followed in FIFA 22 and FIFA 23 as well. Since EA Sports hasn't indicated the possibility of any change to the schedule, fans can expect the Trailblazers promo to go live at 6 pm UK time as well.

Jude Bellingham is expected to arrive in the upcoming promo (Image via Twitter/RTIM)

It's hard to predict what the upcoming promo will look like. Some rumors have suggested that it will feature standout footballers from the current season, and Jude Bellingham's card has been leaked so far. It could certainly become a popular promo among the EA FC 24 community as a lot of high-rated cards may be released in Ultimate Team over the next two weeks.