  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 26 leaks: Yannick Carrasco is rumored to arrive as an Ultimate Scream SBC/objective

EA FC 26 leaks: Yannick Carrasco is rumored to arrive as an Ultimate Scream SBC/objective

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 24, 2025 10:12 GMT
Ultimate Scream Carrasco has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Ultimate Scream Carrasco has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Belgian superstar Yannick Carrasco has been leaked as an inclusion in the upcoming EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream promo. Based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff, the Saudi League attacker will receive a boosted item via an SBC or an objective during this event, giving him the boost he needs to be relevant and effective in the current meta.

Ad

The Ultimate Scream promo is making a much-awaited return to Ultimate Team in EA FC 26, offering boosts to popular players that come with temporary 99-rated stat boosts as well. Yannick Carrasco has been a fan-favorite amongst gamers due to his various special items over the years, and he could now obtain his first boosted item of the year during this event.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable in the past.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Yannick Carrasco is rumored to be part of the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream promo as an SBC/objective

There have already been several leaks on social media regarding the content being released during the Ultimate Scream promo, with the likes of Phil Foden and Paul Pogba being rumored to arrive as SBCs. While it is not certain whether Yannick Carrasco will arrive as an SBC or an objective, fans will be looking forward to obtaining this special item in EA FC 26.

Ad
Ad

He has a base overall rating of 81 in the latest game and has 87 pace, so a promo upgrade will certainly make him an effective winger under the FC IQ system. He will also receive a 99-rated boost temporarily to one stat at some point in the future, making this SBC/objective even more exciting.

What will the Ultimate Scream version of Yannick Carrasco look like in EA FC 26?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this item will be 85-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Ad
  • Pace: 90
  • Shooting: 84
  • Passing: 81
  • Dribbling: 87
  • Defending: 61
  • Physicality: 70

While his PlayStyles have not been leaked, these rumored stats will still make him a top-tier winger, especially for fans using Saudi League squads in Ultimate Team. This is one of the best leagues for cheap but overpowered players, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante and Moussa Diaby all being effective on the virtual pitch.

Karim Benzema is also expected to arrive as an objective player during the Ultimate Scream promo, which could prove to be a useful combo to pair up with Yannick Carrasco.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications