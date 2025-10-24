EA FC 26 leaks: Yannick Carrasco is rumored to arrive as an Ultimate Scream SBC/objective

Belgian superstar Yannick Carrasco has been leaked as an inclusion in the upcoming EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream promo. Based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff, the Saudi League attacker will receive a boosted item via an SBC or an objective during this event, giving him the boost he needs to be relevant and effective in the current meta.The Ultimate Scream promo is making a much-awaited return to Ultimate Team in EA FC 26, offering boosts to popular players that come with temporary 99-rated stat boosts as well. Yannick Carrasco has been a fan-favorite amongst gamers due to his various special items over the years, and he could now obtain his first boosted item of the year during this event.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable in the past.Yannick Carrasco is rumored to be part of the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream promo as an SBC/objectiveThere have already been several leaks on social media regarding the content being released during the Ultimate Scream promo, with the likes of Phil Foden and Paul Pogba being rumored to arrive as SBCs. While it is not certain whether Yannick Carrasco will arrive as an SBC or an objective, fans will be looking forward to obtaining this special item in EA FC 26.He has a base overall rating of 81 in the latest game and has 87 pace, so a promo upgrade will certainly make him an effective winger under the FC IQ system. He will also receive a 99-rated boost temporarily to one stat at some point in the future, making this SBC/objective even more exciting.What will the Ultimate Scream version of Yannick Carrasco look like in EA FC 26?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this item will be 85-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 90Shooting: 84Passing: 81Dribbling: 87Defending: 61Physicality: 70While his PlayStyles have not been leaked, these rumored stats will still make him a top-tier winger, especially for fans using Saudi League squads in Ultimate Team. This is one of the best leagues for cheap but overpowered players, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante and Moussa Diaby all being effective on the virtual pitch.Karim Benzema is also expected to arrive as an objective player during the Ultimate Scream promo, which could prove to be a useful combo to pair up with Yannick Carrasco.