EA Sports FC 24 Fastest players ratings: 15 players who might be the fastest in the game

Ratings for EA Sports FC 24 aren't out yet despite the preliminary announcement trailer and reveal of the cover for Ultimate Edition. This will be the first instance where EA Sports will drop the FIFA tag from the franchise, and excitement is at an all-time high. Despite the lack of any ratings, the community has been busy with speculations.

Pace has always been crucial in deciding the meta of the FIFA series. It's a combination of Sprint Speed and Acceleration, and footballers with high Pace have typically done well. It has been the same with FIFA 23, and there are high chances for the domination to continue with EA Sports FC 24.

Who could be the fastest player in EA Sports FC 24?

Two broad sets of cards are typically found in the FIFA games - regular and special (exclusive to the Ultimate Team mode). For this article, only the starting stats of regular items have been considered since there's no way to predict which cards will be released in EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team mode.

While there are several options, the following 15 names are certainly ahead of the curve.

Name Club Kylian Mbappe PSG Adama Traore Free Agent Daniel James Leeds Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid Gerrit Holtmann VFL Bochum Sherlardo Becker Union Berlin Inaki Williams Athletic Bilbao Kevin Schade Brentford Ismaila Sarr Watford Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich Jeremiah St. Juste Sporting Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen Sebastian Villa Boca Juniors Theo Hernandez AC Milan

Led by Kylian Mbappe, these are among the quickest footballers in FIFA 23. There are strong chances for the same names to dominate EA Sports FC's pace department.

Kylian Mbappe is the favorite to get the top spot. In FIFA 23, his base card has 97 Pace, and given his strong performances for PSG, he might receive a boost in ratings. Adama Traore offered him strong competition previously, with a Pace of 96, but last season wasn't fruitful for him.

Vinicius Jr. is another candidate to get a buff to his Pace ratings in EA Sports FC. The Brazilian has quickly become a mainstay in Real Madrid's attack, and the crafty dribbler could also boost his overall in the upcoming game.

The list also includes some big names in defense, with Theo Hernandez and Alphonso Davies evolving into the best-attacking fullbacks. Their pace could be valuable in EA Sports FC if the new meta retains the same characteristics as the old one.

Poll : 0 votes