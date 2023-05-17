FIFA 23 leak hints at Ferenc Puskas FUT Birthday SBC coming to La Liga TOTS promo

The Ferenc Puskas FUT Birthday SBC might be coming soon in FIFA 23 as part of the La Liga TOTS celebrations. This latest rumor comes from content specialist FIFATradingRomania, who posted the information on their official Twitter account. This leak has generated plenty of hype among fans, as this inclusion will feature one of FIFA 23's best-attacking options.

There is also strong speculation about daily Icon SBCs being released during the La Liga TOTS promo. This event will feature some of the biggest legends in football who have previously played in the Spanish top flight.

Not much is known about the upcoming Ferenc Puskas FUT Birthday SBC. However, certain predictions can be made based on how Icon Squad Building Challenges typically work in FIFA 23, and a proper analysis of the featured card can also be done by taking into account its stats.

The Ferenc Puskas FUT Birthday SBC could be a huge hit among FIFA 23 players

The legendary Hungarian footballer was part of the former Real Madrid squad, who were at the top of European football for several years. He was a stalwart for this club who left his mark in the La Liga. It’s no coincidence that he’s rumored to be making an appearance as an SBC in the TOTS promo.

Puskas FUT Birthday is set to come as Icon SBC soon



The Ferenc Puskas FUT Birthday SBC will feature a 95-rated card. This item was originally released as part of the FUT Birthday promo, but players have to depend on their luck to find it in packs. This, however, won't be necessary once the rumored challenge goes live.

Here are the key stats of the special card rumored to be coming to FIFA 23.

Overall: 95

Position: CF

Pace: 89

Shooting: 97

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 93

Defense: 48

Physicality: 78

It’s worth noting that these are the official stats of the card. Players can play with it currently by acquiring the item directly from the FUT market. As of writing, it has a market valuation of around 1.1 million FUT coins.

There’s a high chance that the Ferenc Puskas FUT Birthday SBC's completion cost will be less than that figure. Its price will be determined by the number of tasks that are part of this Squad Building Challenge. FIFA 23 players hope the inclusion won’t be expensive, and a lower price will make it more accessible.

