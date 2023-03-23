FIFA 23 leaks reveal concept of Twin Mini Releases for FUT Birthday promo

According to leaks on social media, the upcoming FUT Birthday event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will feature a concept called Twin Mini Releases. Mini releases refer to the additional special cards launched a couple of days after the addition of the official promo roster, introducing interesting new versions for gamers to add to their squads.

According to the renowned leak-based Twitter account, FUT Sheriff, the FUT Birthday promo will be the first event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to implement the idea of Twin Mini Releases. This system was introduced in FIFA 22 during the Future Stars event, where the same player received two separate versions featuring unique positions and stat boosts.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

The Mini Releases during the FUT Birthday promo will consist of Twin Upgrades in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Future Stars event in FIFA 22 introduced a system called Dual Potential. It included footballers like Ferran Torres, Eljif Elmas, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who received two separate cards during the course of the promo. Both cards of the same player represented unique positions, with the attribute boosts to reflect their new positions.

Based on the information provided by FUT Sheriff, an iteration of this concept will be available in the FUT Birthday promo of FIFA 23. The majority of the roster has already been leaked on social media, including regular versions and FUT Birthday Icons, but this new information adds an exciting new dynamic to the mix.

What is the Twin Mini Release system?

Unlike the Dual Potential system, the Twin Mini Release upgrades will focus on skill moves and weak foot rather than positional changes. This is rather fitting since the promo is renowned for providing boosts to these two aspects, significantly enhancing the viability of the featured special cards.

It will also be rather easy to distinguish these Twin Upgrade cards from regular FUT Birthday cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as they will have a special symbol above their overall rating. This symbol will indicate that the player possesses two separate Birthday versions, one with five-star skills and one with a five-star weak foot.

This is an exciting concept for gamers as they can choose between the two versions based on their preference and style of play. There have been a host of leaks surrounding the FIFA 23 event so far, revealing several inclusions on the promo roster. Fans will be wondering if some of these leaked players will be part of the Twin Upgrade system.

If implemented correctly, this system could be an incredible addition to an already beloved event.

