FIFA 23 Trophy Titans promo - Expected release date, new Heroes and Icons, and more

Trophy Titans is set to be the next FIFA 23 promo, according to the latest rumors on social media. Multiple Twitter accounts have given fragmented details about the upcoming content that is set to succeed the ongoing FUT Birthday cards. As of writing (on April 4), EA Sports is yet to confirm what's next on the roadmap for the community.

However, insiders like FUT Sheriff and FUT Scoreboard have shared snippets of news for players and what they can expect. Despite the lack of official confirmation, Trophy Titans could become a highly successful promo upon its launch.

The leaks so far have mostly catered to the expected date that it will go live on. There has been unconfirmed information about some upcoming card types that players can expect.

Trophy Titans could become a super hit in the FIFA 23 community

Any FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promo's success ultimately depends on the available content. If the rumors surrounding the upcoming events are true, plenty could be in store for the whole community.

Fifa carter @nickycai2 Early LEAK

We will have TROPHY TITANS ICONS In the new promo coming THIS FRIDAY

For more leaks follow

@FIFAUTeam, Early LEAK #FIFA23 We will have TROPHY TITANS ICONS In the new promo coming THIS FRIDAYFor more leaks follow @nickycai2 and @EAFCInsider 🚨Early LEAK #FIFA23 We will have TROPHY TITANS ICONS In the new promo coming THIS FRIDAY For more leaks follow@FIFAUTeam, @nickycai2 and @EAFCInsider https://t.co/iodTCewm3U

The promo is expected to go live on Friday, April 7. Readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation from EA Sports before drawing any conclusions. However, Trophy Titans looks to be the likeliest successor to the FUT Birthday event.

The biggest leak surrounding the promo is the possible emergence of new icons and heroes. These are special cards released to celebrate the lives of legendary footballers. FIFA 23 already has special World Cup and Fantasy FUT versions in Ultimate Team, and the available options could increase very soon.

Fut Scoreboard @Fut_scoreboard Trophy Titans promo will have both Icons and Heroes cards twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Trophy Titans promo will have both Icons and Heroes cards twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

There haven't been any card leaks specifically, but some big names are expected. If the words "Trophy Titans" are anything to go by, highly successful footballers will likely be a part of it, potentially including serial winners for both club and country.

As it will be a new promo exclusive to FIFA 23, the names are hard to guess at this point. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda for prompt updates on all leaked cards. The onus will be on EA Sports to continue the success of the FUT Birthday promo.

The last couple of weeks have seen the emergence of amazing cards. Players will certainly hope there's more to come before the summer months.

Poll : 0 votes