Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks show new artifact locking feature

A few new leaks have hinted at some quality-of-life (QoL) updates in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update. It seems that HoYoverse will likely release a new artifact-locking feature that will automatically lock the 5-star artifact pieces for players based on the stats they want on each set. If true, this will save a lot of time and make it easier to manage the artifacts. Travelers can find more details about the potential QoL update in this article.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks hint at new artifact level-up QoL update

Leaks from reliable sources suggest a new artifact leveling up QoL update in Genshin Impact 4.3. It is believed that the developers will make several changes in the upcoming update. One of them is speculated to be an Artifact Locking System, which will automatically lock artifacts based on specific criteria set by the players.

It appears that Travelers can activate the locking feature to automatically unlock the Circlet, Goblet, and Sands pieces based on the desired stats. For example, if a player sets any CRIT stat as the main stat on a Circlet of a specific set, then the next time they get a piece from the said set with similar attributes, it will get automatically locked.

Furthermore, one can set criteria for the bonus attributes and their types on each artifact piece within the set. It is also worth mentioning that if Genshin Impact players do not set any requirements for the main stats on Sands, Goblet, and Sands pieces, then the automatic locking feature will not work. This applies to the sub-stats as well.

The leaks have also stated there will be an option of "Use Default Setting" that one can use to reset the locking system back to its default. However, once a player deletes their old settings, they cannot undo it, and they will need to set it again.

In addition, it seems the developers will add a batch unlock function to adjust the artifacts' status in a batch. All of these changes are useful and will make managing artifacts much easier.

Genshin Impact players can expect the official announcement during the v4.3 Special Program livestream or in the next edition of the Developers' Discussion.