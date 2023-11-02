Genshin Impact leak claims 'another Spiral Abyss' will be released in future

Genshin Impact has taken the community by storm again with its latest leaks. For the longest time, Spiral Abyss was the only endgame content for both casual and hardcore players. It was a perfect source to obtain Primogems at regular intervals while also trying out new team compositions. However, reliable sources have leaked new information that officials might introduce new end-game content for players.

Although the leaks come from reliable sources, currently, there is no concrete evidence to prove them. When pressed further, leakers denied sharing any information about the rewards.

Here is everything players need to know about "another Spiral Abyss" that might be added to Genshin Impact in future patches.

Latest Genshin Impact leaks talk about new Spiral Abyss in future patches

A reliable source, HutaoLoverGI, has circulated new leaks to the Genshin Impact community. Based on BillBoard Queen Kokomi and Uncle HxG, another Spiral Abyss is rumored to appear in future patches. There is big news for the community as it could possibly feature new endgame content where players can win exciting rewards such as Primogems.

Not many details have been shared about the "another Spiral Abyss" mode. The leaks also don't mention a release window, implying it could be weeks, months, or years before we even learn anything official about it.

Latest leaks vary from Genshin Impact's official statements made in 2022

The latest leaks contradict an official statement made by HoYoverse back in October 2022. During an interview with GameSpot nearing the version 3.2 update, the Chinese video game company stated the following about their plans for future endgame content:

"If we design another type of permanent endgame that is similar to the Spiral Abyss, it might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players -not everyone is interested in Musk Reef."

The community was greatly enraged by this, as many expressed their disappointment with the company's response.

Speculation about Genshin Impact's new endgame content

Existing endgame modes (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the leakers are referring to the new endgame as "another Spiral Abyss," there is a high chance it could be combat-based, requiring limited-time completion to obtain in-game rewards. Although the leaks provide reference to Spiral Abyss, there are many who believe the new content might be similar to Genius Invokation TCG.

Upon further questioning, the sources decided to gatekeep all the information until more concrete details were known. Furthermore, they said to look out for new artifacts and Cloud Retainer leaks in the future.