Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Upcoming Memory of Chaos enemy lineup, HP, and Turbulence leaks

A recent Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leak from renowned leaker HomDGCat shared the upcoming Memory of Chaos lineup that would be available on March 18, 2024. Players will be fighting against some of the enemies they have fought before, along with some new adversaries who got introduced to players alongside the version 2.0 update.

Memory of Chaos is one of the end-game/challenging activities that features 12 Stages. After completing each stage with three stars, players can obtain various in-game rewards such as Stellar Jades, Credits, and more.

This article explores the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leak regarding the upcoming Memory of Chaos enemy lineup.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leak showcases upcoming Memory of Chaos enemy lineup

As mentioned, the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leak comes courtesy of reliable third-party source HomDGCat. The Reddit post above showcases the upcoming enemies players would have to fight in Memory of Chaos when it receives an update on March 18, 2024. Each Stage of Memory of Chaos is divided into two halves, which are also divided into two waves.

The first wave of the Upper half of Floor 12 will feature two enemies, while the second features only one. During the first wave, players would face Voidranger: Trampler and Disciple of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter, boasting 356,804 and 389,241 HP, respectively. The second wave would feature Cloud Knight Lieutenant: Yanqing with 810,919 HP.

The Lower half of Stage/Floor 12 of Memory of Chaos would feature Automaton Direwolf, The Ascended, and Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreen with 356,804, 356,804, and 89,201 HP, respectively. Wave two would house another Automaton, Direwolf, and the Stellaron Hunter, Sam. The former would have 356,804 HP, while the latter would have a massive HP pool of 1,621,838 HP.

As the Memory of Chaos receives a new update in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, the Memory Turbulence will also undergo some changes. The effect of the Memory Turbulence is detailed in the following section:

Summons a Warp Trotter at the start of each cycle or wave. It takes 200% additional damage from basic ATKs and DoT effects.

When the Warp Trotter is defeated if any adversaries are inflicted with Bleed, Shock, Wind Shear, or Burn, it instantly deals 50% damage of the original effect to the opponents with a high chance to inflict the Bleed, Win Shear, Burn, and Shock on all enemies for three turns.

