Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG set in a vast expanse of space. Players take control of the self-insert Trailblazer and a group of heroes as they battle against the odds in delightful turn-based combat spread across several civilizations in space. One of the upcoming regions for version 1.5 and beyond is Penacony, a rather interesting region extensively teased by the developer in prior mentions.

A recent leak has revealed a major boss for this region, detailing its moveset. Read on to learn more about the same.

Honkai Star Rail leak points toward Adventurine as a boss in Penacony

As detailed in the Reddit post by user CTheng, the Penacony region of Honkai Star Rail will feature a “floating eye” styled boss. Readers may recognize this particular boss from prior leaks for version 1.5.

The boss has now been revealed to be none other than Adventurine, who was first introduced during the epilogue for version 1.4’s main event - Aetherium Wars.

The mechanics of the boss fight have been leaked and are detailed below:

Adventurine can force a party member to enter into a “gambling state”, causing them to gain anything from 1 to 6 points.

Characters in the gambling state cannot damage Adventurine.

Winning the gamble will unlock the character’s burst, allowing you to instantly deal massive damage to the boss.

Losing the gamble will forfeit you of all points. Additionally, these characters will be “marked” in the process.

Adventurine can also force the entire party to enter the gambling state in one turn.

Adventurine seems like a rather tough boss to deal with, especially with his RNG-focused mechanics. On the flip side, the boss does seem mechanically interesting, offering a fresh take on the usual tried-and-tested combat that is synonymous with the game’s current build.

This information comes courtesy of the individual, ayatoloverr. Keep in mind that the leaks above are based on unofficial sources not affiliated with HoYoverse. As such, this information is subject to change at any time.

