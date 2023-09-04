Honkai Star Rail leaks showcase Jingliu gameplay, idle animation, and more

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is set to feature Jingliu as a playable 5-star unit after HoYoverse revealed her official artwork in the drip marketing campaign. Although they have not shared any details about her abilities, recent leaks showcasing her gameplay have provided fans with the desired visual information about her kit, idle animations, and more.

This article captures everything about Jingliu, including her abilities, Path, and element.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

What are Jingliu’s abilities, Path, and elements in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse has confirmed that Jingliu will join the Ice roster of Honkai Star Rail. In fact, she presented her prowess in that element during Yanqing’s companion quest. Her promotional artwork also highlighted her association with the Destruction Path, which allows her to access both single-target and AoE (Area of Effect) attacks.

According to the leaks, her Skill has two different activations depending on the stacks she has acquired. Despite that, it is quite straightforward, as it unleashes massive Ice damage on enemies.

Without any stacks, she inflicts damage on a single opponent and generates two New Moons. However, she extends the attack to multiple enemies by consuming two Moonlight stacks.

The link above showcases her gameplay and other animations in Honkai Star Rail, including her Ultimate. It launches a massive Ice DMG on multiple targets, generating two Moonlight stacks while she is in a Transcendence state, or else she gains two New Moons.

Jingliu's Talent is also an important aspect of her playstyle, as it enables her to enter a Transcendence state by sacrificing her teammates' HP when she obtains four New Moon stacks. While she enters the stance, the former stacks get converted into Moonlights, unlocking her second Skill. She reverts to her original form after consuming all the Moonlight stacks.

Jingliu is expected to be a DPS unit going forward, given that all her abilities are heavily geared toward inflicting damage on opponents during combat. She can be used with various buffers in the game across various team compositions in Honkai Star Rail.

That said, she has some time left to debut as a playable character, and her abilities are highly subject to change until HoYoverse makes it official. She is expected to release in the first banner phase of version 1.4, which launches around October 11, 2023.