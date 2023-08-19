Is Manchester United's Mason Greenwood going to be in EA FC 24?

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has found himself in plenty of trouble since early 2022, but there's a good chance that he might be there in the available squads in EA FC 24. Currently, EA Sports hasn't officially confirmed anything regarding the available squads. However, social media rumors have indicated that the much-troubled footballer has been registered in the database.

The ultimate clarity over whether Mason Greenwood will be present in EA FC 24 will only be known on September 22, the exact date when the game becomes available on early access globally, before the full launch on September 29.

However, if the rumors are true, this is the first instance when the Manchester United attacker has been added back to EA Sports' database since 2022.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood could be available in EA FC 24

The first condition for the availability of any footballer in EA FC 24 revolves around the database. If they're present there, the chances of them being available in the full release are almost certain.

There's no guarantee, however, that being in the database equates to being available in the game.

Something similar recently happened with Konami's eFootball 2023, which is preparing for the next major update. It has been reported that Mason Greenwood has been restored to the game after the most recent squad update, which is a first since he was removed in 2022.

The English attacker was also present in FIFA 22 when the game was available but was subsequently removed following his real-life controversy.

The investigation surrounding the accusations against Greenwood was done earlier this year. Since then, there have been talks about his possible integration into Manchester United's first team.

The Manchester-based club is yet to announce a final decision regarding the footballer. EA Sports has perhaps added him to the database for the upcoming game due to the possibility of him returning to the club.

Players are requested to wait for the official team reveals to get confirmed news about Mason Greenwood's possible inclusion in the game, which will largely depend on what Manchester United decides in the coming days.

The talented footballer has been entirely absent in FIFA 23, and it's unlikely that players will be able to play as him before EA FC 24.