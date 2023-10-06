The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered leaked, might arrive soon on PS5 and PC

It seems like the next PlayStation-exclusive title coming to PC might be Naughty Dog's 2020 Game of the Year winner, The Last of Us Part 2. In a recent job listing of the studio's internal employees, keen-eyed fans have found hints at a potential PlayStation 5 and PC remaster of the highly controversial and polarizing sequel.

Naughty Dog previously released two of its flaship titles to PC (three, if you include Uncharted: Lost Legacy as a separate game). The Last of Us Part 1's PC port was panned by critics and players alike for the lack of optimization and technical polish. However, it did manage to sell quite well, especially on Steam.

As such, its no surprise that the studio would want to bring another one of its PlayStation 4 exclsuive titles to PC, especially considering the brand recognition of the The Last of Us I.P. Here's everything you need to know about the potential The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, and its arrival on PS5 and PC.

The Last of Us Part 2 might soon make its debut on PC as well as the PlayStation 5, with a remastered version

According to the role's description via Lead Outsource Artist at Naughty Dog, Mark Pajarillo, the studio is currently working on "art assets, weapons, and interactive props" for the remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2. The description comes courtesy of Naughty Dog's official internal job listing, which the studio updates regularly on its official website.

A few months back, a potential remaster of the native PlayStation 5 release was previously hinted at by the series' composer, Gustavo Santaolalla. It should be mentioned that PlayStation and Naughty Dog are yet to confirm anything regarding the remaster or the PC port. As such, fans should take everything dicussed here with a grain of salt.

The Last of Us Part 2 is arguably the most polarizing PlayStation 4 exclusive since Kojima Production's Death Stranding. While the original game was universally adored by fans across the globe, the sequel somewhat divided the fanbase, despite winning the Game of Year award at The Game Awards 2020. Most of the issues that fans had with the sequel boiled down to its story.

Although the sequel knocked it out of the park with its presentation as well as gameplay innovations, it failed to deliver a story that was as gripping as its predecessor. While the sequel did not connect with many fans the same way the original The Last of Us did, it still is one of PlayStation 4's best-selling and performing title.