Which characters are reportedly getting reruns in Genshin Impact 3.6?

According to the latest Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks, three characters will be getting reruns in the upcoming update. They are Nahida, Nilou, and Ganyu. Baizhu will be the only new 5-star character, but there will also be a new 4-star unit named Kaveh.

The banner order has already been leaked to be:

Nahida and Nilou in the first phase

Baizhu and Ganyu in the second phase

Kaveh has also been leaked to be in the second phase. Do note that these Event Wishes are not confirmed and are merely claims from somewhat credible leakers.

Genshin Impact 3.6 character leaks: All supposed reruns

A few different leakers, such as vississ, Tao, and Team China, have claimed that Nahida and Nilou will be featured in the first half of the banner, while Baizhu and Ganyu will be in the second half.

HoYoverse has yet to confirm these details. However, players will likely find out if this leak is true by the time the livestream takes place. The upcoming Special Program is expected to occur in late March or early April.

Until then, players can assume that Nahida, Nilou, and Ganyu are the characters getting reruns. There haven't been any contradictory leaks at the moment, but some other leakers have stated that nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Since there is no datamine on the upcoming reruns, one can only trust that the leakers are putting out accurate leaks. At the very least, Baizhu is a brand-new 5-star Dendro Catalyst user (based on current Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks), so he'll inevitably have a banner in this update based on the datamines.

Just for reference, here are the last times the rerun characters had a banner prior to Genshin Impact 3.6:

Nahida: November 2 to November 18, 2022

November 2 to November 18, 2022 Nilou: October 14 to November 1, 2022

October 14 to November 1, 2022 Ganyu: September 9 to September 27, 2022

None of these units have had an Event Wish in over four months. Ergo, it wouldn't be unreasonable for them to return in the next Version Update.

In 3.6

Baizhu will have his Story Quest

Baizhu will have his Story Quest

And Nahida will have her second Story Quest

Current leaks point to Nahida having her second Story Quest in Genshin Impact 3.6. Typically speaking, units with a Story Quest tend to get a banner in the same update. It would be logical for Nahida to get an Event Wish in the upcoming update, but there is no guarantee that it will happen.

It is worth mentioning that there are no specific details about the upcoming featured 4-star characters (apart from Kaveh) or the weapon banners for the Genshin Impact 3.6. Players will likely learn this information a few days before the Event Wishes go live.

Reruns in future Version Updates

3.8 Elua rerun

confirmed by Uncle Lu

confirmed by Uncle Lu 3.8 Elua rerunconfirmed by Uncle Lu

There isn't too much information on this subject. Still, reliable leaker Uncle Lu has claimed that Eula will have a rerun in Version 3.8. No information on the featured 4-star characters or the specific banner phase was listed. All that players know about this upcoming Event Wish is that Eula is slated to return. Travelers haven't been able to summon her in well over a year, making her rerun long overdue.

It is worth mentioning that there are no credible leaks for which 5-star characters will return in Version 3.7.

