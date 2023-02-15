Will Hogwarts Legacy have DLCs?

Hogwarts Legacy may have taken a long time to release, but fans are not complaining because it is everything they wanted it to be. Many are now wondering if the game will be getting additional content in the form of DLCs in the near future. Considering that the title offers a single-player experience, this strategy may increase its replayability.

Games getting DLCs post-launch has become a common practice in recent times. From indie developers to AAA studio projects, many are using DLCs to improve a game’s scope and relevance in the long run. As exciting as Hogwarts Legacy has been since its launch, it would not be unreasonable to think that a DLC could make it even more wonderful by adding certain items and features.

However, not every noble intention can come to fruition since the developers have their own plans. Some rumors on social media gave hints about possible new content coming to the game in the future, but they couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Avalanche Software has not officially announced DLCs for Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy boasts an original story set in the 1800s, and players find themselves in the magical world of Hogwarts in a different timeline than what was portrayed in the original series. Any DLC will give players more content to engage with, since the possibilities are endless.

However, as of writing, there has been no indication of Hogwarts Legacy getting a new DLC. Neither Warner Bros. Interactive nor Avalanche Software has given a signal to players about the possibility of fresh content. Previously, some developers disclosed their roadmaps to players, like Techland did with Dying Light 2, but that is not the case here.

In a technical sense, a set of DLC is already available in Hogwarts Legacy for those who opted for the Digital Deluxe Edition. While they are purely cosmetic, the items certainly fulfill the requirements of being DLC, which stands for Downloadable Content.

However, the circulating rumors talk about fresh content possibly coming to the game in the near future. It seems there has been no progress in that regard so far, but one never knows. After all, Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of scope for expansion and additional activities that could make for a great new DLC.

Players could get an expansion of the original story, allowing them to get a glimpse of what happens after the events of the game. Introducing a side story is also a possibility, as it will boost engagement. Activities like Quidditch could also arrive in the game through DLCs, and players will undoubtedly be very happy in that case.

However, there is no guarantee that Avalanche Software will ever introduce a DLC for the game. In its current state, it already offers plenty of content to players. While the main story takes close to 30 hours to complete, the number certainly goes up for completionists who don't want to leave a single quest untouched.

