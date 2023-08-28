Xbox removes $1 Game Pass deal, seemingly right before Starfield launch

With Starfield just around the corner, players and fans are excited to get their hands on the upcoming AAA sci-fi open-world RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. However, newcomers may be in for some disappointment. As spotted by XGP, Microsoft has taken down the $1 promo for their Xbox Game Pass service. This may seem like a coincidence, but with the launch of their biggest game arriving soon, perhaps not?

So what does this mean for players and fans? And when can we expect to see it back in action for players to avail of it?

What does the $1 Xbox Game Pass deal entail, and how does this affect Starfield's launch?

To put it simply, this $1 offer was a cheap but solid way for new subscribers to try the Xbox Game Pass for 14 days. This would allow players access to an extensive catalog for Xbox and PC platforms which includes many games, from offerings by indie and major publishers. Even Xbox-published first-party titles find their home here, including Starfield, which will be available on day one of its launch.

In other words, subscribers can download and enjoy these games on their platform of choice at no further cost as long as the Xbox Game Pass subscription is active. So those who are still subscribers can play Starfield without having to buy the game separately for its full price. Unfortunately, this is no longer an option for players who want a cheap way to get their hands on the game.

If players go to the Game Pass subscription screen on the website, they will notice the $1 option is gone. The offer reappeared on the platform last month, arousing curiosity about why it was changed.

Could the upcoming Starfield launch contribute to it? After all, 14 days is enough for dedicated players to see it through. Thus, $1 to play one of the biggest games of the year is a steal for newcomers.

It is a shame that this is no longer an option. There is no word on when this offer will be back on the table. At the moment, only the higher-priced monthly options are available for players to pick from for PC and Xbox consoles.

The subscription is still reasonably priced, however, and in fact, bang for the buck as players get more than their money's worth. With 30 days at hand, players have enough time to savor Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield and all its secrets as they explore the game's massive world.

The game launches on September 6, 2023, for PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store) and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Check out our Starfield pre-order guide to find out which editions are available.