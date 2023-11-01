Sea of Thieves hotfix 2.9.0.1 official notes - Performance improvements, Guild system upgrades, bug fixes, and more

Xbox Game Studios has released a hotfix patch 2.9.0.1 for Sea of Thieves. This update addresses various performance and stability issues players have been encountering since the parent patch was released. It also contains quality-of-life changes related to guilds, allowing players to raise their Emissary Flag even before they reach reputation level 15.

This article will provide an overview of hotfix 2.9.0.1 of Sea of Thieves. Those interested in more detailed notes can visit the game's official website.

Sea of Thieves hotfix patch 2.9.0.1 notes

The Skull of Destiny Voyage changes

The Legendary Search for the Skull of Destiny Voyages are once again available for purchase and have been returned to their original prices. Players can purchase a single Voyage from the Pirate Lord or shipwrights for 100 Doubloons, or the Voyage Bundle from shipwrights for 500 Doubloons.

Performance and Stability improvements

Improvements made to server performance, resolving an issue that caused scenarios of high ping spikes, desync, and rubberbanding, impacting the core experience.

Resolved a vulnerability that allowed some players to affect the stability of a server and cause others to be disconnected from their session.

Gameplay changes

Voting on the Legendary Search for the Skull of Destiny Voyage should no longer cause it to automatically complete.

Players attempting to fire themselves out of a cannon while their ship is traveling at high speed should no longer find themselves dropped into the sea.

Players who had made progress towards the Reaper’s Riches and Fortune’s Favour Commendations prior to Season Ten will now find their Commendations correctly reflect their progress. Players who now appear to have 59/60 will need to hand in a further item to complete the Grade.

'A Pirate’s Life' – Players can once again dig up Poor Dougie at Sailor’s Grave.

Guilds reworks

Guilds reaching a Distinction will now be able to raise a Guild Emissary Flag straight away and not be required to wait until they reach Guild Reputation level 15 again.

Guilds that reach the limit of 42 pledged ships can now continue to access the Guilds tab and browse their progress.

Players attempting to join a Guild session after the player who created that session has left will no longer become disconnected from the session.

Improved stability for players receiving Guild Invites, reducing instances where they disconnect from their session.

This summarizes the major changes implemented in hotfix 2.9.0.1 of Sea of Thieves.