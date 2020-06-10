Simar 'Psy' Sethi confirms Valorant switch as Indian CS:GO player exodus continues

Simar Sethi also known as Psy confirmed on stream that he will soon quit CS:GO to go professional in Valorant

The dedicated sniper also elucidated about his retirement and recent interest in Riot's latest FPS introduction.

Simar 'Psy' Sethi

After Tejas 'Rite2Ace' Sawant's retirement from CS:GO, another renowned Indian professional player, Simar 'Psy' Sethi has confirmed that he will quit CS:GO soon to pursue a career in Valorant.

The Delhi-based sniper, Simar Sethi, has been a stalwart of the Indian community since 2014. Despite several wrist injuries, he has been a picture of consistency for Entity Gaming's CS:GO roster till late 2019. Ever since signing from Invisible Wings in 2016, Psy notched up multiple ESL Premiership titles with the team and also represented India at the international level.

Simar 'Psy' Sethi's official statement on leaving CS:GO

In his most recent live stream, Simar Sethi responded to a viewer who asked in the chat section "Have you switched to professional Valorant?" to which Simar Sethi responded during the live-stream:

I'm a professional CS:GO player, but I will go pro in Valorant. I will soon be leaving Counter Strike and will start playing Valorant professionally.

Another massive loss to CS:GO community. Simar 'PSY' Sethi, the professional Counter-Strike player confirms that he will soon retire from CS:GO and shift to Valorant.@simar_psy pic.twitter.com/si6ICRMVQK — tarunsayal (@tarunsayal34) June 9, 2020

As one of the most successful CS:GO players India has ever produced, psy's breathtaking awp plays is something the community is going to dearly miss.

Advertisement

Prior to Psy's decision, several international CS:GO pros have already decided to shift from CS:GO to Valorant. From Tenz to Freakazoid, to Brax and even ScreaM, Valorant’s closed beta release has been incredibly eye-catching to the CS:GO players.

Valorant Esports Scenario:

On the official Valorant blog, the senior director of global esports at Riot Games, outlined future plans of Valorant Esports and stated:

We’re overwhelmed by the interest and excitement behind VALORANT, and we’re excited to embark on this long esports journey with you all. We’re already hearing questions on what esports will look like, and while it’s early, we’ll try to share whatever details we can. As part of our Authenticity principle, we want to let VALORANT grow naturally; we’re not looking to force anything too quickly without knowing what’s best for esports fans.