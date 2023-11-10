Singles Night in Monopoly Go: All event rewards, milestones, and more

As Single’s Day approaches, Scopely has introduced a new event in Monopoly GO called Singles Night. Kicking off on November 10, 2023, this three-day event will help tycoons earn rewards from the game until two days after Single's Day, that is, November 13, 2023. This article will cover all the rewards available in this new event, like in-game cash, sticker packs, and more, as well as the milestones you need to reach in order to unlock them.

Singles Night in Monopoly Go brings some incredible rewards for the community

Monopoly GO's Singles Night invites tycoons to three days of self-care retreat where they can win exclusive in-game rewards. The entire list of rewards as well as the milestones you need to reach and the points you must earn is listed below:

Milestones Required points Rewards 1 5 Cash Rewards 2 10 10 free dice rolls 3 15 Green Sticker pack 4 60 100 free dice rolls 5 15 Cash Rewards 6 20 Green Sticker Pack 7 25 Cash Rewards 8 150 200 free dice rolls 9 30 10 Mins Cash Boost 10 30 Cash Rewards 11 35 Green Sticker pack 12 40 Cash Rewards 13 400 450 free dice rolls and Golden Green Sticker pack 14 50 Cash Rewards 15 60 Pink Sticker pack 16 70 Cash Rewards 17 600 750 free dice rolls 18 70 10 Mins High Roller 19 80 Pink Sticker pack 20 90 Cash Rewards 21 850 850 free dice rolls 22 95 Cash Rewards 23 100 Orange Sticker pack 24 110 Cash Rewards 25 140 120 free dice rolls 26 700 Cash Rewards and Golden Pink Sticker Pack 27 150 130 free dice rolls 28 250 Blue Sticker Pack 29 350 Cash Rewards 30 1.6K 1.6K free dice rolls 31 400 Cash Rewards 32 500 5 Mins Cash Boost 33 750 Blue Sticker pack 34 800 Cash Rewards 35 2.5K 2.5K and Purple Sticker pack 36 850 Purple sticker pack 37 900 750 free dice rolls 38 1K 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 39 2K Cash Rewards and 700 free dice rolls 40 1.1K 900 free dice rolls 41 1.2K Golden Blue Stciker pack 42 1.4K Cash Rewards 43 6.2K Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6K free dice rolls

The latest event features 43 milestones. It requires you to land on specific tiles to collect exclusive event tokens (movie tickets). You can earn the requisite rewards after getting enough points to complete a milestone.

While many players will have their eyes set on the cash rewards, it is actually best to aim for the free dice rolls and sticker packs. The latter is especially useful as the Epic Myths season's end is approaching. Completing sticker albums before that happens can help you win many more prizes.

The most obvious way to collect more stickers to complete albums is by playing more. This will inevitably require plenty of dice rolls. Scopely’s virtual board game keeps bringing amazing events that offer many golden sticker packs. Therefore, gathering as many free dice rolls as you can will bolster your chances of completing these albums.

How to win more in Singles Night in Monopoly Go?

Here are some tips to win more in the latest Monopoly Go event (Image via Scopely)

The developer has scattered the event-exclusive tokens all around the board. You can earn two points every time you land on tiles with these tokens. Gather enough points to complete a milestone, and you can collect the rewards.

Since the Singles Day Tournament is also underway, winning more dice rolls from the Singles Night event will help you play and earn more bonuses from it, too. Feel free to check out our article on how to get more free dice rolls from the game.

Some of the milestones of the Singles Night in Monopoly Go event require thousands of points to complete. Check out our article on roll multipliers, which can help you increase your chances getting those rewards.