Singles Night in Monopoly Go: All event rewards, milestones, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Nov 10, 2023 20:21 GMT
Singles Night in Monopoly Go
Here are the milestones, rewards and tips to win the Singles Night in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

As Single’s Day approaches, Scopely has introduced a new event in Monopoly GO called Singles Night. Kicking off on November 10, 2023, this three-day event will help tycoons earn rewards from the game until two days after Single's Day, that is, November 13, 2023. This article will cover all the rewards available in this new event, like in-game cash, sticker packs, and more, as well as the milestones you need to reach in order to unlock them.

Singles Night in Monopoly Go brings some incredible rewards for the community

Monopoly GO's Singles Night invites tycoons to three days of self-care retreat where they can win exclusive in-game rewards. The entire list of rewards as well as the milestones you need to reach and the points you must earn is listed below:

Milestones

Required points

Rewards

1

5

Cash Rewards

2

10

10 free dice rolls

3

15

Green Sticker pack

4

60

100 free dice rolls

5

15

Cash Rewards

6

20

Green Sticker Pack

7

25

Cash Rewards

8

150

200 free dice rolls

9

30

10 Mins Cash Boost

10

30

Cash Rewards

11

35

Green Sticker pack

12

40

Cash Rewards

13

400

450 free dice rolls and Golden Green Sticker pack

14

50

Cash Rewards

15

60

Pink Sticker pack

16

70

Cash Rewards

17

600

750 free dice rolls

18

70

10 Mins High Roller

19

80

Pink Sticker pack

20

90

Cash Rewards

21

850

850 free dice rolls

22

95

Cash Rewards

23

100

Orange Sticker pack

24

110

Cash Rewards

25

140

120 free dice rolls

26

700

Cash Rewards and Golden Pink Sticker Pack

27

150

130 free dice rolls

28

250

Blue Sticker Pack

29

350

Cash Rewards

30

1.6K

1.6K free dice rolls

31

400

Cash Rewards

32

500

5 Mins Cash Boost

33

750

Blue Sticker pack

34

800

Cash Rewards

35

2.5K

2.5K and Purple Sticker pack

36

850

Purple sticker pack

37

900

750 free dice rolls

38

1K

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

39

2K

Cash Rewards and 700 free dice rolls

40

1.1K

900 free dice rolls

41

1.2K

Golden Blue Stciker pack

42

1.4K

Cash Rewards

43

6.2K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6K free dice rolls

The latest event features 43 milestones. It requires you to land on specific tiles to collect exclusive event tokens (movie tickets). You can earn the requisite rewards after getting enough points to complete a milestone.

While many players will have their eyes set on the cash rewards, it is actually best to aim for the free dice rolls and sticker packs. The latter is especially useful as the Epic Myths season's end is approaching. Completing sticker albums before that happens can help you win many more prizes.

The most obvious way to collect more stickers to complete albums is by playing more. This will inevitably require plenty of dice rolls. Scopely’s virtual board game keeps bringing amazing events that offer many golden sticker packs. Therefore, gathering as many free dice rolls as you can will bolster your chances of completing these albums.

How to win more in Singles Night in Monopoly Go?

Here are some tips to win more in the latest Monopoly Go event (Image via Scopely)

The developer has scattered the event-exclusive tokens all around the board. You can earn two points every time you land on tiles with these tokens. Gather enough points to complete a milestone, and you can collect the rewards.

Since the Singles Day Tournament is also underway, winning more dice rolls from the Singles Night event will help you play and earn more bonuses from it, too. Feel free to check out our article on how to get more free dice rolls from the game.

Some of the milestones of the Singles Night in Monopoly Go event require thousands of points to complete. Check out our article on roll multipliers, which can help you increase your chances getting those rewards.

