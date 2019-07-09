×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Skyesports Determined To Take Esports To Every Nook and Corner of Tamil Nadu with Massive Collaboration

Mayank Vora
ANALYST
News
8   //    09 Jul 2019, 13:38 IST

Skyesports
Skyesports

In Tamil Nadu, esports has been making huge waves ever since data availability and PUBG mobile shook hands. 

And Skyesports has been taking small but sturdy strides for more than a few months, now. In there continued effort of taking esports to every nook and corner of Tamil Nadu, they got a huge boost which will help them take an important step in the right direction. 

Skyesports has announced its association with the South Indian movie industry. Yes, they are associated with upcoming sensations Aadai starring Amala Paul & Kannadi starring Sundeep Kishan & Anya Singh from Bollywood produced by V studios. Both of these bilingual movies are already making big positive news in the industry. 


Skyesports
Skyesports

What this association means for esports is that Skyesports has knocked the doors of the biggest entertainment industry in the South. By collaborating with the movie industry, the reach for esports and pro gamers will increase from ten-fold as the year progresses. 

Skyesports has successfully completed two LAN championships, in Chennai and Madurai. Apart from this, three online PUBG mobile skirmishers were also organised exclusively for Tamil Nadu and Kerala. 

The pipeline looks good with more LAN events and online events being planned in the nearest future with one of them being a championship in DOTA 2. 

Key esports market is digital impression driven. Skyesports is already the biggest in South India with 350 million social media impressions for the past six months with our content creation, live streams and online tournaments. 

Skyesports will thrive to inculcate grassroot level talent grooming in esports and bring out the best esports engagement from South India.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.

Tags:
Dota 2 PUBG Mobile
Advertisement
The Skyesports Championship LAN Finale is on this Weekend Featuring PUBG Mobile and Clash Royale
RELATED STORY
Skyesports Rivals Championship - Madurai 2019
RELATED STORY
Manish Agarwal To be the Keynote Speaker at Esports Summit 2019
RELATED STORY
Top Competitive Mobile Platform Games Involved With Esports 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Battle Royale Games With Different Genre To Play On Your Mobile Device June 2019
RELATED STORY
PUBG: Top Secret Godzilla locations In PUBG Mobile (New collaboration Of PUBG Mobile)
RELATED STORY
Esports Players Training Like Traditional Professional Athletes To Improve Their Performance
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Team Deathmatch Mode In PUBG Update 0.13.0
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: How to Register in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 (PMIT)? Ultimate Guide
RELATED STORY
AIU Esports: National University CS:GO Tournament results
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us