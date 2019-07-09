Skyesports Determined To Take Esports To Every Nook and Corner of Tamil Nadu with Massive Collaboration

Skyesports

In Tamil Nadu, esports has been making huge waves ever since data availability and PUBG mobile shook hands.

And Skyesports has been taking small but sturdy strides for more than a few months, now. In there continued effort of taking esports to every nook and corner of Tamil Nadu, they got a huge boost which will help them take an important step in the right direction.

Skyesports has announced its association with the South Indian movie industry. Yes, they are associated with upcoming sensations Aadai starring Amala Paul & Kannadi starring Sundeep Kishan & Anya Singh from Bollywood produced by V studios. Both of these bilingual movies are already making big positive news in the industry.

Skyesports

What this association means for esports is that Skyesports has knocked the doors of the biggest entertainment industry in the South. By collaborating with the movie industry, the reach for esports and pro gamers will increase from ten-fold as the year progresses.

Skyesports has successfully completed two LAN championships, in Chennai and Madurai. Apart from this, three online PUBG mobile skirmishers were also organised exclusively for Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The pipeline looks good with more LAN events and online events being planned in the nearest future with one of them being a championship in DOTA 2.

Key esports market is digital impression driven. Skyesports is already the biggest in South India with 350 million social media impressions for the past six months with our content creation, live streams and online tournaments.

Skyesports will thrive to inculcate grassroot level talent grooming in esports and bring out the best esports engagement from South India.

