Social Series Cup 2023: Kickoff time, teams, where to watch, and more

Later today (April 06) Twitter users who are passionate about football will face off against influencers from TikTok in the Social Series Cup 2023. This unique event will be held at the Worthing FC stadium and promises to be a thrilling showdown. The match is expected to not only showcase the talents of the players but also raise awareness for an important cause. All proceeds from the match will be donated to Cancer Research UK, one of the world's largest independent cancer research organizations.

How to watch the Social Series Cup 2023

The Social Series Cup is set to be an event that reaches a wide audience, as it will be livestreamed directly on their official YouTube channel. This is exciting news for fans of the event since they can watch the matches from anywhere in the world.

For those who prefer to experience the Social Series Cup live and in person, tickets can be purchased online through the eventbrite.co.uk website. The cost of each ticket is just five pounds, making it accessible for everyone to attend this exciting event live.

The entire event is scheduled to take place from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm BST, with the kickoff expected to be at 2:00 pm BST.

Who will feature in the event?

The Twitter team boasts a lineup of impressive names that are sure to excite fans of the platform. Among them is UTDTrey, who has amassed a total of 646K followers due to his unique takes on football that have earned him a sort of cult following among Twitter fans.

𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗖𝗨𝗣 @SocialSeriesCup - PLAYER ANNOUNCEMENT:



Will Be Taking To Your Screens On Saturday 6th May 2023.



How Many Tackles Is This Man Making?🤔



TICKETS HERE - - PLAYER ANNOUNCEMENT: @UTDTrey Will Be Taking To Your Screens On Saturday 6th May 2023.How Many Tackles Is This Man Making?🤔TICKETS HERE - linktr.ee/socialseriescup 🚨 - PLAYER ANNOUNCEMENT:@UTDTrey Will Be Taking To Your Screens On Saturday 6th May 2023.How Many Tackles Is This Man Making?🤔TICKETS HERE - linktr.ee/socialseriescup https://t.co/qTZX4DXuZY

𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗖𝗨𝗣 @SocialSeriesCup 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗧𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗧𝗜𝗞𝗧𝗢𝗞 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟲𝗧𝗛 𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗔𝗧 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗖 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗨𝗠 𝗜𝗡 𝗔𝗜𝗗 𝗢𝗙 𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛 𝗨𝗞! 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗧𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗧𝗜𝗞𝗧𝗢𝗞 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟲𝗧𝗛 𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗔𝗧 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗖 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗨𝗠 𝗜𝗡 𝗔𝗜𝗗 𝗢𝗙 𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛 𝗨𝗞! https://t.co/wDJcye9Hkg

YouTubers Liam Vizeh (who has an impressive 347K subscribers) and StokeyyG2 (who has 345K followers on the platform) will also be a part of the team. CFCDubois, a Chelsea fan with 302K followers of his own, will be managing the team.

𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗖𝗨𝗣 @SocialSeriesCup 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗧𝗜𝗞𝗧𝗢𝗞 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗧𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟲𝗧𝗛 𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗔𝗧 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗖 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗨𝗠 𝗜𝗡 𝗔𝗜𝗗 𝗢𝗙 𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛 𝗨𝗞! 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗧𝗜𝗞𝗧𝗢𝗞 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗧𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟲𝗧𝗛 𝗠𝗔𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗔𝗧 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗖 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗨𝗠 𝗜𝗡 𝗔𝗜𝗗 𝗢𝗙 𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛 𝗨𝗞! https://t.co/t09FGO7sbO

On the TikTok side, some of the most prominent names in the platform's football community will be taking part in the Social Series Cup. Fans can look forward to seeing the likes of FTBLHarry, Liverpoolgoals, Pr1meraz, and Mr Composure, among others, showcasing their skills on the pitch.

Here's what the community said

The Social Series Cup has been the talk of the town on Twitter, with participants and fans expressing their excitement for the event. Here are some notable tweets that capture the buzz surrounding the charity event:

Trey @UTDTrey Whatsup UK? Who’s ready for this masterclass Whatsup UK? Who’s ready for this masterclass https://t.co/FErWy9RhNS

Dubois @CFCDUBois Arrived in Brighton ahead of my managerial debut tomorrow & winning a game before Lampard in 2023 Arrived in Brighton ahead of my managerial debut tomorrow & winning a game before Lampard in 2023

george @StokeyyG2 Find me a better back 5…



(You can’t) Find me a better back 5…(You can’t) https://t.co/bImSN2WqR2

𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢🇧🇪 @OfficialVizeh How have I shithoused a Sofascore Profile then How have I shithoused a Sofascore Profile then😂 https://t.co/ZoxJlxGIEh

𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢🇧🇪 @OfficialVizeh



Best believe when I say I am fucking terrified of George being a CB the lad is like 5'6 Dubois @CFCDUBois Here’s my Starting XI for our game against Tik Tok in aid of Cancer Research UK



Tomorrow, 1:30pm UK. Worthing FC. DuboisBall. Here’s my Starting XI for our game against Tik Tok in aid of Cancer Research UKTomorrow, 1:30pm UK. Worthing FC. DuboisBall. https://t.co/rU2sMxhxBW Flying over for this nowBest believe when I say I am fucking terrified of George being a CB the lad is like 5'6 twitter.com/CFCDUBois/stat… Flying over for this nowBest believe when I say I am fucking terrified of George being a CB the lad is like 5'6 twitter.com/CFCDUBois/stat…

The Social Series Cup is an event that offers the perfect blend of entertainment and charity. Fans can enjoy a thrilling football match featuring top Twitter and TikTok personalities, all while supporting a great cause.

Poll : 0 votes