Social Series Cup 2023: Kickoff time, teams, where to watch, and more

Later today (April 06) Twitter users who are passionate about football will face off against influencers from TikTok in the Social Series Cup 2023. This unique event will be held at the Worthing FC stadium and promises to be a thrilling showdown. The match is expected to not only showcase the talents of the players but also raise awareness for an important cause. All proceeds from the match will be donated to Cancer Research UK, one of the world's largest independent cancer research organizations.
How to watch the Social Series Cup 2023
The Social Series Cup is set to be an event that reaches a wide audience, as it will be livestreamed directly on their official YouTube channel. This is exciting news for fans of the event since they can watch the matches from anywhere in the world.
For those who prefer to experience the Social Series Cup live and in person, tickets can be purchased online through the eventbrite.co.uk website. The cost of each ticket is just five pounds, making it accessible for everyone to attend this exciting event live.
The entire event is scheduled to take place from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm BST, with the kickoff expected to be at 2:00 pm BST.
Who will feature in the event?
The Twitter team boasts a lineup of impressive names that are sure to excite fans of the platform. Among them is UTDTrey, who has amassed a total of 646K followers due to his unique takes on football that have earned him a sort of cult following among Twitter fans.
YouTubers Liam Vizeh (who has an impressive 347K subscribers) and StokeyyG2 (who has 345K followers on the platform) will also be a part of the team. CFCDubois, a Chelsea fan with 302K followers of his own, will be managing the team.
On the TikTok side, some of the most prominent names in the platform's football community will be taking part in the Social Series Cup. Fans can look forward to seeing the likes of FTBLHarry, Liverpoolgoals, Pr1meraz, and Mr Composure, among others, showcasing their skills on the pitch.
Here's what the community said
The Social Series Cup has been the talk of the town on Twitter, with participants and fans expressing their excitement for the event. Here are some notable tweets that capture the buzz surrounding the charity event:
The Social Series Cup is an event that offers the perfect blend of entertainment and charity. Fans can enjoy a thrilling football match featuring top Twitter and TikTok personalities, all while supporting a great cause.