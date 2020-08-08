Solo Shield in COD Mobile: All you need to know

COD Mobile consists of unique features that set it apart from other games on the mobile platform. The developers of the game add various new events that provide players with a great experience, with one such event being the Solo Shield.

Many players do not know what the function is and how they can utilise the event. So, in this article, we discuss about the Solo Shield and what its effects are.

What is the Solo Shield in COD Mobile?

Solo Shield in COD Mobile

Solo Shield is an event in both Battle Royale and Multiplayer modes. It began on the 7th of August and will conclude on the 9th of August.

During the event, losing a ranked match won’t reduce the Rank XP of players. It will only last for the first five defeats, and will reset at 12:00 AM UTC (5:30 PM IST). The Solo Shield is only prevalent for users between the Elite and Legendary ranks.

Players should put this event to use and start grinding up the tiers to obtain the exclusive rank-up rewards, as there will be no risk of losing rank XP upon defeat.

Those not in the Elite to Legendary ranks bracket will have to reach at least the former tier in either the Battle Royale or Multiplayer ranked modes.

List of all ranks in COD Mobile

Here are all the ranks in COD Mobile:

Rookie – 1 to 1000 Rank XP

Veteran – 1001 to 2000 Rank XP

Elite – 2001 to 3000 Rank XP

Pro – 3001 to 4500 Rank XP

Master – 4501 to 6500 Rank XP

Legendary – over 6500 Rank XP

Also, there is no difference in terms of rank XP between the battle royale and multiplayer modes.