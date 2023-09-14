Starfield player showcases impressive stealth run that will make Corvo proud

The impressive stealth run of a Starfield player has gone viral recently. The video created by TikToker @benjamin_winters shows gameplay based on discreet attacks and the use of the Powers, in a similar style to the 2012 classic Dishonored. The strategy used allows the player to defeat enemies by surprise and stay safe most of the time. They also equip low-caliber weapons that deal a lot of physical damage.

Given the huge impact Dishonored had on popular culture, some social media users noted with nostalgia how the video reminded them of Corvo's adventures. Below, you can read some of the reactions to a repost of the video on Reddit, as well as how you can get similar gear for your character.

The gameplay with impressive stealth in Starfield reminds people how good Dishonored was

TikTok user @benjamin_winters uploaded gameplay of Starfield to the social media platform that quickly got Dishonored fans talking about it.

This video was reposted on Reddit by u/The9Volt, and the community made several comments on the topic. u/Codex 28 suggested a mod that would take Corvo's powers to the Starfield universe.

In response to this idea, u/WarriorOfSpectra commented that they envisioned changing the Grav Drive for the Blink, referring to the instant travel mechanics of both video games.

Meanwhile, u/KHaskins77 posted that someone had made a mod for Starfield where the guards whistle "Drunken Whaler" from Dishonored instead of the default tune.

Other users wrote about the Dishonored saga and how they still play it ten years after its release. That is the case with u/TheGuardianInTheBall, who said that they recently replayed all the titles in the saga. They also said that Dishonored is their favorite IP of the 2010s.

Redditors also debated about the player's impressive stealth skills and whether they were authentic. u/Zemben 88 believes that the clip was the result of many runs. They also said that the player already knew where the enemies were, which made it look way cooler than playing organically.

Finally, others on Reddit were more interested in the skills, weapons, and powers that gave Benjamin Waters such impressive stealth abilities. According to u/Ciubowski, the stealth build with the silencer pistol and some temple powers is essential for a similar experience.

In addition, users mentioned the Concealment skill (which allows the character to move more discreetly) and the Void Form power (which can make you invisible for a few seconds).

How to get a Dishonored-like experience in Starfield

Corvo from Dishonored has impressive stealth skills (Image via Arkane Studios)

After reading the recommendations in the Reddit discussion, a few points are clear about the skills and powers needed to get a Dishonored-like experience in Starfield.

The first step is to develop the Stealth skill. To achieve this, you must choose a background including it, like Cyber Runner. To reinforce it, add the Street Rat trait.

For the necessary powers, players on Reddit mentioned the Void Form. This appears when you finish the Revelation quest. Remember that powers are only available if you unlock them in the mission Into the Unknown.

For weapons, you can choose some melee combat or ballistic weapons with integrated silencers.

Without a doubt, Starfield is a game that serves as a place to be creative. The impressive stealth skills of @benjamin_winters have managed to bring attention to the classic Dishonored game and revive the passion that many gamers have for it.