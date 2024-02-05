Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Steam reviews highlight a growing concern with community reviews

Despite being panned by critics and fans of the Arkhamverse worldwide, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Steam reviews paint a very different picture. The game is currently out of Early Access, with a Very Positive rating. A closer look into the ratings does bring up some glaring inconsistencies, however, especially when coupled with the abysmally low active player count.

The Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Steam reviews are problematic in nature, to put it lightly, and highlight a dangerous trend with video game community reviews as of late.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Steam reviews highlight a troublesome trend

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Steam reviews paint a different picture.

The Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Steam reviews offer an interesting take on Rocksteady’s controversial looter shooter, set five years after the events of Batman Arkham Knight. In sharp contrast to the general sentiment surrounding it, the Steam reviews are Very Positive, which is quite the far cry.

Whether it be the highs of a recently released AAA blockbuster or, according to some, a conspiracy, the bizarre nature of these reviews cannot be understated. Perhaps more troubling is the fact that this is not the first time this has happened.

Review bombing and inflating is real

Review bombing and inflating is real.

Review bombing is, unfortunately, a genuine problem, as frustrated gamers take on to express their discontent with the game. The hatred is often misdirected, however.

The same can be said for “Review inflation”, which is when the positive reviews of a game are overly pronounced - as seen in the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Steam reviews.

While some points are certainly valid (such as the overall gameplay loop being rather engaging), the rest of the reviews do sound a bit exaggerated and come off rather as first impressions or, to an extent, fanboyism.

To add to the conundrum, a good chunk of the reviews are quite inconsistent, highlighting flaws while maintaining a Positive score. This bit can be attributed to Steam itself, however, as there is currently no way to offer a “Mixed” rating for a game. Either way, their impact is undeniable.

The hype train surrounding a AAA release can skewer opinions

The hype surrounding the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Steam port was quite exceptional.

The hype surrounding Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League was astronomical, with gamers across the globe preparing for a new chapter in the acclaimed Batman Arkham series. For the most part, however, Rocksteady delivered, and Suicide Squad is a great looter shooter game - albeit with some major problems that cannot be so easily dismissed.

Recent Steam reviews seem to agree on the same, but is it truly proper to praise a game entirely without focusing on its demerits?

As such, community reviews, despite being the best source for unadulterated opinions, are more often than not victim to the hype train surrounding new releases.

It is best to wait a few months after release for opinions to properly condense

It is better to wait for long-term reviews.

Due to the volatile nature of reviews during the launch period, it is best to wait a few months until a game accumulates a mature, invested playerbase who can see through the game’s strengths and weaknesses.

This is especially true for live service games, which Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Steam reviews fall into. Initial reviews are not indicative of long-term success, and the fate of the game after its disastrous launch week remains to be seen (as indicated by an abysmally low active player count).

As such, it is better to ultimately wait a few months into a game’s life cycle instead of jumping in blind to be ultimately greeted by a sour experience.

Taking all three headers into consideration, it is perhaps a good idea to be wary of most community reviews - at least for the initial launch period of a game. Plenty of gamers have doubled down on previous opinions, the most recent example being Starfield.

Remember, there is no real rush to buy games on day one.

