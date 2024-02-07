SunPayus CS2 settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Alvaro "SunPayus" Garcia is among the best AWPers in the current CS2 competitive scene. Many CS players want to imitate SunPayus' CS2 settings to gain the upper hand in their competitive or premier matches. This Spanish CS2 professional plays for a Saudi Arabian esports organization, Team Falcons. He is the main AWPer and an essential part of the roster, bringing a lot to the team.
SunPayus is the first-ever Spanish player announced in the HLTV’s Top 20 Player ranking. Before joining Team Falcons, SunPayus was performing constantly for ENCE. The Spanish AWP God is best known for keeping calm during intense rounds and mid-round calls. His exceptional adaptability in holding a site and going aggressive earned him the MVP of the tournament during IEM Dallas 2023.
To know more about SunPayus CS2 settings, read the article until the end.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net.
Everything to know about SunPayus CS2 settings in 2024
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.90
- eDPI: 760
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.90
- Hz: 2000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Style: Classic Static
- Dot: No
- Follow Recoil: No
- Length: 2
- Thickness: 0
- Gap: -3
- Outline: No
- Color: Green
- Red: 255
- Green: 0
- Blue: 0
- Alpha: Yes
- Alpha Value: 255
- T Style: No
- Deployed Weapon Gap: No
- Sniper Width: 0
ViewModel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1024 X 768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Black Bars
- Brightness: 110%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None
- Global Shadow Quality: Low
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Blilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- High Dynamic Range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.85
- HUD Color: Team Color
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle WIth Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 1.004497
- Radar Map Size: 0.4
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset Black
- Mousepad: Zowie G-SR
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-11900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 10
- Color Vibrance: 12
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 80
- Contrast: 65
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Graphics Card Settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: Unknown
That was all regarding SunPayus CS2 settings. Copying his settings will surely help AWP lovers find their perfect sensitivity, and it'll be easier for them to hit flick shots like SunPayus.
To check more articles like SunPayus CS2 settings, click here:
w0nderful || ropz || donk || frozen || mONESY