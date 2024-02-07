SunPayus CS2 settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Alvaro "SunPayus" Garcia is among the best AWPers in the current CS2 competitive scene. Many CS players want to imitate SunPayus' CS2 settings to gain the upper hand in their competitive or premier matches. This Spanish CS2 professional plays for a Saudi Arabian esports organization, Team Falcons. He is the main AWPer and an essential part of the roster, bringing a lot to the team.

SunPayus is the first-ever Spanish player announced in the HLTV’s Top 20 Player ranking. Before joining Team Falcons, SunPayus was performing constantly for ENCE. The Spanish AWP God is best known for keeping calm during intense rounds and mid-round calls. His exceptional adaptability in holding a site and going aggressive earned him the MVP of the tournament during IEM Dallas 2023.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Everything to know about SunPayus CS2 settings in 2024

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 1.90

1.90 eDPI: 760

760 Zoom Sensitivity: 0.90

0.90 Hz: 2000

2000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Style: Classic Static

Classic Static Dot: No

No Follow Recoil: No

No Length: 2

2 Thickness: 0

0 Gap: -3

-3 Outline: No

No Color: Green

Green Red: 255

255 Green: 0

0 Blue: 0

0 Alpha: Yes

Yes Alpha Value: 255

255 T Style: No

No Deployed Weapon Gap: No

No Sniper Width: 0

ViewModel

FOV: 68

68 Offset X: 2.5

2.5 Offset Y: 0

0 Offset Z: -1.5

-1.5 Preseptos: 3

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1024 X 768

1024 X 768 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Scaling Mode: Black Bars

Black Bars Brightness: 110%

110% Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Disabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None

None Global Shadow Quality: Low

Low Model/Texture Detail: Low

Low Texture Filtering Mode: Blilinear

Blilinear Shader Detail: Low

Low Particle Detail: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled High Dynamic Range: Quality

Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)

Disabled (Highest Quality) NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.85

0.85 HUD Color: Team Color

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Yes Radar is Rotating: Yes

Yes Toggle WIth Scoreboard: Yes

Yes Radar Hud Size: 1.004497

1.004497 Radar Map Size: 0.4

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

ZOWIE XL2566K Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset Black

Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset Black Mousepad: Zowie G-SR

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-11900K

Intel Core i9-11900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Off Black eQualizer: 10

10 Color Vibrance: 12

12 Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: Standard

Standard Brightness: 80

80 Contrast: 65

65 Sharpness: 7

7 Gamma: Gamma 2

Gamma 2 Color Temperature: Normal

Normal AMA: High

Graphics Card Settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: Unknown

That was all regarding SunPayus CS2 settings. Copying his settings will surely help AWP lovers find their perfect sensitivity, and it'll be easier for them to hit flick shots like SunPayus.

