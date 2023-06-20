T1 vs. Freecs League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third week of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split will feature T1 vs. Freecs. There will be nine weeks of the group stage, and each team will play eighteen best-of-three series. Furthermore, the top six teams will advance to the playoffs. Hence, the stakes are high, as the winner of the split and the teams with the most championship points will qualify for the League of Legends World Championships in October 2023.

Fans are excited for the T1 vs. Freecs (KDF) matchup, as the former is looking a little shaky, and the latter has performed decently so far. T1 is currently ranked second, while KDF is in sixth place.

Preview of T1 vs. Freecs at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

Despite winning three of their last four matches in this split, T1 sometimes looked vulnerable. They had a few issues with individual mechanics, mid-game team fights, and controls for neutral objectives. They lost a crucial clash against the spring split champions, GenG.

However, they still bagged wins against Hanwha Life Esports, Liiv SANDBOX, and BRION. As the current League of Legends meta revolves mainly around the mid and bot lanes, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok and Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong were the most exceptional prospects for their victories.

LCK @LCK

Summer Week 2 Guests:



youtu.be/tm4VvYPauH0 Review top plays of the week with #LCK players on Review Desk!Summer Week 2 Guests: @T1LoL Oner & Gumayusi! Review top plays of the week with #LCK players on Review Desk!Summer Week 2 Guests: @T1LoL Oner & Gumayusi!🔗 youtu.be/tm4VvYPauH0 https://t.co/WPRkUhv0hq

T1 finished second in four of their last significant tournaments and was placed third once. Therefore, it's pretty evident that they are hungrier than ever to finally win a championship.

KDF, on the other hand, started the split brilliantly after getting wins over DRX and BRION. Their top-laner Lee "DuDu" Dong-Ju, and midlaner, Lee "BuLLDoG" Tae-Yeong, played critical roles in their victories.

They lost the next two games against GenG and Hanwha Life Esports. However, their opponents are some of the best in the LCK. They showed decent potential, and the solo laners are in good shape.

It would be difficult for KDF to defeat T1, but if they succeed, we can anticipate them advancing to the playoffs.

As for the T1 vs. Freecs matchup prediction at the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split, the former is expected to prevail in the end with a 2-0 scoreline.

Head-to-head

T1 has faced Freecs seven times and has won six of those matches while only losing once. All of the matches occurred in the LCK.

Previous results

T1 defeated BRION 2-0 in their last League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split group stage match.

Alternatively, Freecs lost 0-2 in their previous tie against Hanwha Life Esports.

LCK Summer Split rosters

T1

Top - Zeus

Jungle - Oner

Mid - Faker

Bottom - Gumayusi

Support - Keria

Freecs

Top - DuDu

Jungle - Youngjae

Mid - BuLLDoG

Bottom - Taeyoon

Support - Jun

Livestream details

The T1 vs. Freecs matchup in the LCK 2023 Summer Split will be broadcast live on the LCK's official YouTube and Twitch channels on June 21, 2023, at 3:30 am PT/4 pm IST.

Poll : Will T1 be able to beat Freecs? Yes! Nope! 0 votes