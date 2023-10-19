T1 vs. Gen.G League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Round 2 of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage will see T1 take on Gen.G Esports. Considering that both teams won their first bouts, against Team Liquid and GAM Esports, respectively, the winner of this next best-of-one matchup will advance to the Round 3 High Matches. The losers will find themselves in the Round 3 Mid Matches.

The level of anticipation is quite high for the T1 vs. Gen.G matchup at the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage, and this piece will shed light on both teams' recent statistics and important results.

T1 vs. Gen.G League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

A victory against North America's Team Liquid marked T1's initiation into the Worlds 2023 tournament. Although they encountered a turbulent beginning, including scuffles in the middle of the match, they displayed remarkable resilience and emerged triumphant in the concluding moments.

A signature Jayce pick allowed top laner Choi "Zeus" Woo-je to play phenomenally, ultimately securing T1's win despite losing multiple objective controls and two barons to Team Liquid. That said, T1 held the advantage in gold until a crucial team fight sealed their victory.

Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon, the jungler for T1, must time his rotation to the bottom lane just right to prevent Gen.G from ganking. As they face off against this opponent, T1 must also fine-tune their decision-making.

Gen.G, on the other hand, showed their might against GAM Esports in their first game of the League of Legends Worlds 2023. Laning phases and macro adjustments were expertly executed. The enemy Nexus fell after a mere 22 minutes of gameplay.

The reason for the LCK first seed's victory was Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon, their mid-laner. His destructive use of Ahri demonstrated his skill and proved that Gen.G's three consecutive LCK trophies was clearly not a fluke.

Players of the highest caliber will face off in the hyped matchup between T1 and Gen.G. It's anybody's game, and anything could happen. However, if T1 can live up to their true potential, they could come out on top against Gen.G.

Head-to-head

T1 and Gen.G have played against each other a total of 29 times across various tournaments. The former came out on top 17 times, while the latter managed to prevail 12 times.

Previous results

T1 defeated Team Liquid in the first round of the League of Legends Worlds 2023's Swiss Stage.

Gen.G defeated GAM Esports in the same stage.

Worlds 2023 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Gen.G

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Delight

Livestream details

The date and approximate times for the Worlds 2023 matchup between T1 and Gen.G are as follows:

PT : October 20, 2 am

: October 20, 2 am CET : October 20, 11 am

: October 20, 11 am IST: October 20, 2:30 pm

If you want to watch the match live, you can go to the following websites:

There are also tons of popular streamers hosting watch parties for League of Legends Worlds 2023.

