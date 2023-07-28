T1 vs. KT Rolster League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The highly anticipated T1 vs. KT Rolster match in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split is approaching. Despite T1's challenging predicament, the anticipation for this showdown remains high. An unfortunate setback for T1 is the absence of their iconic mid-laner, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, who is sidelined due to an arm injury. Conversely, KT Rolster appears unstoppable with their remarkable record of 13 consecutive victories.

This article will shed light on the recent statistics and head-to-head results of T1 and KT Rolster in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split.

T1 vs. KT Rolster at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage preview

Prediction

In danger of missing out on a spot in the Playoffs, T1's journey in the LCK 2023 Summer Split started with high hopes but encountered significant challenges. Their record of seven victories and eight defeats places them fifth after DRX beat them in their last game.

Winning against KT Rolster will be particularly challenging given their recent struggles in the T1 camp and their unfortunate streak of losses against the underdog teams. Nonetheless, one victory out of their next three games will secure their spot in the Playoffs.

KT Rolster, on the other hand, is continuing their Cinderella run, as they are looking at their absolute best. Although they have lost only one game against GenG in the first half of the Group Stage, they have decimated everyone who has come into their path since then.

Furthermore, the mid-laner of KT, Gwak "Bdd" Bo-Seong, is playing impeccably. On top of that, his pocket pick, Azir, is quite strong in the current League of Legends meta. His opponent in the mid-lane will be T1's Yoon "Poby" Seong-won, and he should completely dominate in this series as well.

The T1 vs. KT Rolster matchup prediction would've been complicated if it had been made at the start of the season. However, without Faker and the lack of individual brilliance in T1, KT should easily take the series 2-0.

Will Faker play against KT Rolster in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split?

Despite the recent negative results, T1 has yet to announce Faker's return officially. However, after the loss against DRX, their jungler, Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon, shared some insight into Faker's situation. He said that although the legendary mid-laner is not participating in the official games, he's helping the team with his crucial feedback. Oner asserted,

"In an effort to boost team morale, Faker generously volunteers his time to attend our practices and provide feedback. Helalso assists Poby. Whether we win or lose, Faker diligently offers his observations and suggestions. He keeps trying to boost team morale like that. That's Faker"

Furthermore, T1's current coach, after Benji's set off, Kim "Roach" Kang-hui, mentioned that Faker is solo queueing in League of Legends. However, he's still struggling a bit with his right arm.

Therefore, we can expect that Faker will miss the game against KT Rolster. If things go well and T1 qualifies for the Playoffs, he will return to the starting roster.

Head-to-head

T1 and KT Rolster played against each other seventeen times previously. The former came out on top 13 times, while the latter only prevailed four times.

Previous results

T1 lost their previous series 1-2 against DRX in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

Alternatively, KT Rolster won 2-0 against the Kwangdong Freecs.

LCK Summer Split expected rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Poby

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

KT Rolster

Top: Kiin

Jungle: Cuzz

Mid: Bdd

ADC: Aiming

Support: Lehends

Livestream details

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split T1 vs. KT Rolster matchup will be broadcast live on June 28 at 11 pm PT/ June 29 at 11:30 am IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

