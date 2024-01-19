T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage will host T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs on January 19, 2024. The former already kicked off their campaign against Gen.G, while the latter is about to enter their first game of this split. Notably, T1 lost their previous game against Gen.G Esports.

Meanwhile, Kwangdong Freecs made some notable roster changes, leading fans to anticipate better performances than the last few LCK seasons. Readers must also note that only the top six teams will qualify for the Playoff Stage. Thus, every win is important in the Group Stage.

Ahead of the T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs matchup in the LCK Spring 2024, let's delve deep into both teams' recent statistics and results.

T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

T1, the winner of Worlds 2023, are the sole team in the LCK Spring 2024 to not make any roster changes. Arriving with the same five players, their quest to accrue more trophies this year remains undeterred.

However, T1's journey on this split started with a loss against Gen.G Esports. Although they won the first game, Gen.G staged a huge comeback to win the two subsequent matches and clinch the series. T1 looked quite underwhelming in the second and third meetings, enacting some draft mistakes and errors in the laning phase.

However, T1 are expected to bounce back against a relatively weaker opponent, the Kwangdong Freecs. Previously, the team played a lot of practice matches against the Freecs during Worlds 2023.

Kwangdong Freecs, on the other hand, finished the LCK Summer 2023 in last place. They then signed renowned jungler, Cuzz, from KT Rolster. As one of the best-performing junglers in LCK Summer 2024, Cuzz is expected to elevate the team's performance to a whole new level.

Although T1 emerges as a heavy favorite against the Kwangdong Freecs, the signing of Cuzz can alter the storyline. T1 looked quite shaky in their first match, and if Freecs' lineup delivers, they can win the series.

As for the prediction, despite their recent performances and individual brilliance, T1 are expected to win the series 2-0.

Head-to-head

T1 played against the Kwangdong Freecs a total of nine times. The former notched up eight wins, while the latter only prevailed once.

Previous results

T1 lost their previous series 1-2 against Gen.G in the LCK Spring 2024.

Kwangdong Freecs, on the other hand, lost their previous series 0-2 against DRX in the LCK Summer 2023.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Kwangdong Freecs

Top : DuDu

: DuDu Jungle : Cuzz

: Cuzz Mid : BuLLDoG

: BuLLDoG ADC : Taeyoon

: Taeyoon Support: Andil

Livestream details

The date and times for the T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are as follows:

PT : January 19, 2:30 am

: January 19, 2:30 am CET : January 19, 11:30 am

: January 19, 11:30 am IST : January 19, 4 pm

: January 19, 4 pm KST: January 19, 7:30 pm

If you want to watch the match live, navigate to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

For LCK Spring 2024, there are also several co-streams accessible, hosted by well-known LoL content creators.

