Tank character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Characters who follow the Preservation route in Honkai Star Rail are experts at tanking damage. While many of these in-game characters have specializations in other areas, tank units are necessary for the end-game activities since they can withstand enemy damage and defend their comrades so that they can survive longer.

The following list contains the top Honkai Star Rail tank characters as of version 1.4. Every tank unit is ranked in this article and organized into tier lists.

Note: The views expressed in this article are the author's alone.

Tier list for Tank characters in version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail

Tank characters tier list for version 1.4 (Image via Tiermaker)

All characters with a focus on tanking skills are shown in the image above, ranked in a tier list from SS to A tier. They are evaluated across a variety of tasks without regard to Eidolon levels to reach an equitable conclusion.

SS+ -tier

SS+ tier tank character, Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

These Honkai Star Rail characters excel in their respective fields. They deliver great performance for a small cost. Characters in the SS tier include:

Fu Xuan

Gepard

The newest Path of Preservation character in the game, Fu Xuan, focuses on relieving her comrades' pressure so they can stay on the battlefield for a long time. Gepard, on the other hand, is the sole 5-star character who follows the Preservation path and may be acquired from the Stellar Warp banner. He is great at blocking his adversary's progress and defending his comrades.

S-tier

March 7th, member of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the Star Rail character in this tier is excellent, significant investment is necessary for them to have an influence on the battlefield. Currently, the character in the S tier of tanks is:

March 7th

Players can pick up the outstanding free-to-play tank character March 7th at the start of the game. She acts as a tank unit by shielding her comrades and using her ultimate power to stop an enemy's movement.

A-tier

Clara is a character who follows the Path of Destruction (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The character at this tier is passable but would perform better on the battlefield with a higher Eidolon level. This is the A-tier tank unit:

Trailblazer

Clara

The Trailblazer starts walking along the Preservation road in the battle with Cocolia. Their equipment is incredible; they can shield and hurt their comrades at the same time, with Clara being the exception.

Although she is an excellent tank unit, Clara travels the Path of Destruction. Her arsenal focuses on minimizing incoming damage, and she also attracts all incoming attacks while protecting her comrades, as opposed to dealing enormous amounts of damage.