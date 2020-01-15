The 5 Best Island Survival Games

Survival of the fittest. That is the headline of our success of human civilization and how we got here. We have survived harsh conditions and brutality just to sit back on our couch and play video games about survival. Although we haven't quite run into zombies yet, at least we have a slight idea of how to survive the zombie apocalypse.

One of the more underrated genres in survival games is island survival. It is not a unique concept by any means, but there haven't been too many games with this concept. This has slowly changed over the years and given us some really good games.

Here are the 5 best island survival games you should play.

5. Dead Island

Initial Release Date: 6 September 2011

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Dead Island is a zombie island survival game where the objective is for you and 3 other survivors to get off the infested island. The game emphasizes a lot on using melee weapons since guns can make a lot of noise and attract attention. As you progress through the game, you will gain XP and levels to improve your gameplay.

Dead Island has a spin-off game called Escape Dead Island which is the same concept. It is also receiving a sequel, Dead Island 2 which is currently in development. There is no release date for Dead Island 2 yet.

4. Just Cause 3

Initial Release Date: 1 December 2015

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Just Cause 3 is set in a fictional island where you need to navigate the open world to defeat a brutal dictator. The map is extremely large and you need to navigate using vehicles and find different kinds of weapons while doing the missions.

Just Cause 3 uses exaggerated physics much like the rest of the games in the series. There are 4 games in the Just Cause series and each of them have the same open-world destructiveness and fun.

