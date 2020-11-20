The Galactus event in Fortnite could have a similar ending as the "Black Hole" event

The Fortnite update 14.60 has finally arrived, and as expected, the new additions and information that was recently revealed have left the community into a state of frenzy.

Patch 14.60 has also been confirmed to be the last update of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, after which players will transition into the new season. The Fortnite update 14.60 is also expected to shed light on Galactus’ plan that will allegedly decide the fate of the island.

Throughout the season, a variety of theories surfaced. Some hinted towards total destruction of the Fortnite Battle Royale island, while others took the rational route based on the hints that were carefully placed in the game.

One such theory suggested that Tony Stark’s Battle bus was actually a means to travel inter-dimensionally. In Season 5, players will be able to travel to both the existing map and the old one simultaneously.

There is no way to find out for sure which theory comes to fruition until the end-of-season arrives. However, most players had expected an answer in the form of a leak that would usually arrive shortly after Fortnite update 14.60.

This time, it looks like data-leakers have taken a collective stance to avoid leaking event-related information that could spoil the fun for many.

Turn on notifs! 👀



As other leakers i will disable comments so no one can spam event leaks. https://t.co/V7hzftRJTr — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) November 18, 2020

Regardless, a select few leakers decided to post-event details, which was later brought to attention by popular leaker "HYPEX."

The same people who said they won't leak the event, tweeted everything that got added today 😐 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 18, 2020

Another Black Hole event allegedly on its way

An interesting theory that has been going around since the update suggests that Fortnite may meet the same fate it did during the Black Hole event.

Neither Epic nor leakers don't seem to have verified whether the news is true or false. The theory suggests that once the end-of-season event concludes, Fortnite servers will be down for three days, and the following loading screen will be displayed during the time.

Fortnite season 4 ends on December 3rd.



(Which means we will have 3 day downtime after Galactus Live Event just like black hole event) pic.twitter.com/nrxHSfLOWx — Pluto V2 (@PlutoV2YT) November 20, 2020

Earlier in August this year, Donald Mustard, via a tweet, hinted about the story kicking into "overdrive," and based on an educated guess, the end-of-season event is likely when this is bound to happen.

It’s ALL connected. Pay attention. The story is about to kick into overdrive... — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 21, 2020

Although leakers refrained from revealing sensitive information that could ruin the event, minor leaks like the event size in-game files suggest something "game-changing" is on its way.