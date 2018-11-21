×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

The Game Awards 2019: What to expect from Sony

Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
20   //    21 Nov 2018, 00:14 IST

Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima

Sony PlayStation have been under quite a bit of controversy ever since they cancelled their PSX as well as E3 2019 plans. The fans are hugely disappointed, since they assume they have shown all their big guns and there is not much left for the PS4.

That being said, there might be a few little surprises here and there that Sony think aren't necessary to hold a conference for. And The Game Awards 2019 seems to be the perfect stage for that.

Without blabbering anymore, let's just get into what I think will be Sony's major moves this December during the award show.

1. Death Stranding new trailer; release window reveal

Kojima Productions
Kojima Productions

Now now, hold your horses.

I just mentioned "the release window". Considering Kojima and the time his studio takes to make a game, revealing just a release window for the upcoming Death Stranding would be more than enough for all the fans out there.

Seeing Geoff Keighley and Kojima's friendship, it's unlikely we won't see another one of that cryptic cinematic trailers of the game. But will that suffice?

2. Nioh 2 Gameplay reveal


Sony
Sony

Sony announced Nioh 2, a sequel to the beloved action RPG title from 2017, this year at E3 2018.

Unfortunately, all we got was a small tease then.

The Game Awards seems to be a perfect fit for a world premiere, right?

3. Ghost Of Tsushima release date announcement

Sucker Punch
Sucker Punch

Sony announced Ghost Of Tsushima - a brand new third-person open world action-adventure game by the beloved Sucker Punch Productions - last year at their PSX event.

Set in the beautiful island of Tsushima, this is a game I'm certainly very excited about.

Considering that Sucker Punch has been working on this game since late 2014, I won't be surprised if the game receives a release date of late summer 2019, somewhat in May?

4. Bloodborne 2 announcement

ArtStation
ArtStation

Hey, we can dream, right?

From Software, the studio behind Bloodborne and the upcoming Sekiro, have constantly proved that The Game Awards is a stage they like. Sekiro was literally revealed at this event last year.

After numerous leaks and rumors, will this stage be the one that Bloodborne 2 graces elegantly and proudly? Only time will tell.

For everything related to PlayStation, stick to Sportskeeda.



Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hinagiku Katsura is my love in one world, Yenefer of Vegenberg in the other and when I'm alone in the so-called "Real world" I tend to dream in a far far away land called Owl city. :D
PlayStation News: Sony cancels E3 2019 plans, What does...
RELATED STORY
Mircosoft: Xbox is coming to E3 2019; Here's What to Expect
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: The Game Awards 2019 nominations...
RELATED STORY
PS 4 News: Sony to skip E3 2019
RELATED STORY
PES 2019 Ratings: Top 10 Midfielders in the Game
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Fortnite topples Red Dead Redemption 2;...
RELATED STORY
How Xbox can dominate the next generation
RELATED STORY
PS4 vs PS4 Slim: Which should you buy?
RELATED STORY
PES 2019 Ratings: 10 Best Goalkeepers in PES 2019 
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: Improved Gameplay, New Modes; Things you can...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us