The Game Awards 2019: What to expect from Sony

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 20 // 21 Nov 2018, 00:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ghost of Tsushima

Sony PlayStation have been under quite a bit of controversy ever since they cancelled their PSX as well as E3 2019 plans. The fans are hugely disappointed, since they assume they have shown all their big guns and there is not much left for the PS4.

That being said, there might be a few little surprises here and there that Sony think aren't necessary to hold a conference for. And The Game Awards 2019 seems to be the perfect stage for that.

Without blabbering anymore, let's just get into what I think will be Sony's major moves this December during the award show.

1. Death Stranding new trailer; release window reveal

Kojima Productions

Now now, hold your horses.

I just mentioned "the release window". Considering Kojima and the time his studio takes to make a game, revealing just a release window for the upcoming Death Stranding would be more than enough for all the fans out there.

Seeing Geoff Keighley and Kojima's friendship, it's unlikely we won't see another one of that cryptic cinematic trailers of the game. But will that suffice?

2. Nioh 2 Gameplay reveal

Sony

Sony announced Nioh 2, a sequel to the beloved action RPG title from 2017, this year at E3 2018.

Unfortunately, all we got was a small tease then.

The Game Awards seems to be a perfect fit for a world premiere, right?

3. Ghost Of Tsushima release date announcement

Sucker Punch

Sony announced Ghost Of Tsushima - a brand new third-person open world action-adventure game by the beloved Sucker Punch Productions - last year at their PSX event.

Set in the beautiful island of Tsushima, this is a game I'm certainly very excited about.

Considering that Sucker Punch has been working on this game since late 2014, I won't be surprised if the game receives a release date of late summer 2019, somewhat in May?

4. Bloodborne 2 announcement

ArtStation

Hey, we can dream, right?

From Software, the studio behind Bloodborne and the upcoming Sekiro, have constantly proved that The Game Awards is a stage they like. Sekiro was literally revealed at this event last year.

After numerous leaks and rumors, will this stage be the one that Bloodborne 2 graces elegantly and proudly? Only time will tell.

For everything related to PlayStation, stick to Sportskeeda.