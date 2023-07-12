The Great Escape Prop Book puzzle solution: Genshin Impact Veluriyam Mirage chest guide

Genshin Impact 3.8 features an easy puzzle on Veluriyam Mirage involving an item known as "The Great Escape" Prop Book. Completing it will give players an Exquisite Chest. The fact that it grants free Primogems and other rewards is also nice, especially since the solution here should only take you a minute or two to do. This guide covers all the relevant steps to solve this puzzle.

The only requirement to get started is to be able to access the Thinkers' Theater area in Genshin Impact 3.8. No specific elements or attacks will be necessary to complete the puzzle. As long as you can defeat two generic Hilichurls, you should be fine.

How to get an Exquisite Chest in Genshin Impact 3.8 by solving The Great Escape Prop Book puzzle

This is where you can easily access this puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: Travelers must have completed Secret Summer Paradise's Part III Dreams and First Encounters! quest to access this location.

Use the Teleport Waypoint by Thinker's Theater and head to the south by jumping off the spot shown above. You should see a Hydro Eidolon looking disappointed. Nearby the entrance near that creature is a sign and a sealed Exquisite Chest, as shown below.

Read the sign to progress (Image via HoYoverse)

The first step of this puzzle is to read the sign here. These Scene Notes talk about a show known as The Great Escape and how Idyia rejected this idea. At the end of the brief text is a mention of some Hilichurls who stole the Prop Book. Keen Genshin Impact players should notice that some Hilichurls should have spawned right in front of them.

Most Travelers should have no issue defeating these two weak Hilichurls. After doing so, you will automatically receive an item called "The Great Escape" Prop Book. It will expire after Genshin Impact 3.8 ends, so let's use it as soon as possible, especially since it's an easy puzzle.

How to use "The Great Escape" Prop Book in Genshin Impact 3.8

Place the book here (Image via HoYoverse)

You should notice that there is a yellow glowing spot near the cave that leads to the Hydro Eidolon. Ignore that for now. Instead, approach the Hydro Eidolon to see an option where you can place "The Great Escape" Prop Book on the crate.

Doing so will make the Hydro Eidolon happy. The final step involves taking a picture of the scene.

Take a photo here (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the yellow glowing spot to see an option to take out your camera. Your camera will automatically be adjusted to take a photo, so there is no need to fiddle with the controls. Simply take a snapshot to notice that a chest icon will appear on your chest.

That means the nearby Exquisite Chest is now available to be opened.

Just open it to be done (Image via HoYoverse)

The only thing left to do here is to approach the Exquisite Chest and collect the contents inside it. You will receive five Primogems, a Joyeux Voucher, and some other minor loot for your effort. Ultimately, this whole puzzle should only take about a minute to do, especially since everything takes place in a tiny area.

Don't forget to use your Joyeux Vouchers to claim a free skin for Kaeya and some Primogems once you have enough of them!

