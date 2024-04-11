The Sims 4 cheats: Skill, money, career and more

The Sims 4 cheats offer you the opportunity to do in virtual life what you can't in the real world - use hacks to make your life infinitely easier. These codes allow your Sims to experience significantly smoother gameplay, with some providing free simoleons, others adding fame points, and plenty more.

This article will also guide you on how to use these cheats once you decide which ones to use. Read on to learn all The Sims 4 cheats you can utilize in your gameplay.

How to use cheats in The Sims 4?

How to use cheats in The Sims 4? (Image via Steam)

To use The Sims 4 cheats, follow these steps:

While in-game, press Ctrl (CMD) + Shift + C on your PC or Mac to open the Cheat Console .

on your PC or Mac to open the . Type in the cheat you want to use in the new box that has popped up.

Press Enter.

Provided you have input the cheat code correctly, you will be able to enjoy its effects. Keep in mind some of the cheats (Shift+Click ones) will first require you to input testingcheats true and hit enter. You should do that at the start of any session you want to use cheats in. Using cheat codes will also disable Achievements and Trophies.

Also Read: 5 must-have realistic The Sims 4 mods

All The Sims 4 cheats

The Sims 4 cheats for money (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 money cheats

kaching / rosebud : Provides 1000 simoleons

/ : Provides 1000 simoleons motherlode : Provides 50,000 simoleons

: Provides 50,000 simoleons Money X: Turns the entire household simoleons to X (you'll need to use testingcheats true)

The Sims 4 build cheats (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 build cheats

bb.enablefreebuild : Lets you build anywhere you please

: Lets you build anywhere you please bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement: Lets you buy items that are career locked

Lets you buy items that are career locked bb.increaserentalunitcap [on/off] : The rental unit cap in the For Rent expansion can be increased up to 99

: The rental unit cap in the For Rent expansion can be increased up to 99 bb.moveobjects on : Placement rules get turned off for objects

: Placement rules get turned off for objects bb.showhiddenobjects: Lets you see objects that are hidden in the build / buy catalog

The Sims 4 skill cheats (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 skill cheats

The cheat codes maximize their corresponding skills. You will need to use testingcheats true for these.

stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10 - Charisma

- Charisma stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10 - Comedy

- Comedy stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10 - Fishing

- Fishing stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10 - Gardening

- Gardening stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10 - Guitar

- Guitar stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10 - Handiness

- Handiness stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10 - Cooking

- Cooking stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10 - Logic

- Logic stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10 - Mischief

- Mischief stats.set_skill_level Major_Mixology 10 - Mixology

- Mixology stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10 - Painting

- Painting stats.set_skill_level Major_Piano 10 - Piano

- Piano stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10 - Pipe Organ (Vampires required)

- Pipe Organ (Vampires required) stats.set_skill_level Major_RocketScience 10 - Rocket Science

- Rocket Science stats.set_skill_level Major_singing 10 - Singing (City Living required)

- Singing (City Living required) stats.set_skill_level Major_VideoGaming 10 - Video Games

- Video Games stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10 - Fitness

The Sims 4 relationship cheats (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 relationship cheats

You will need testingcheats true enabled for The Sims 4 cheats for relationships.

relationships.create_friends_for_sim : This creates a Sim who is already friends with your Sim.

: This creates a Sim who is already friends with your Sim. modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} 100 ltr_friendship_main : Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% Friendship.

: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% Friendship. modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} -100 ltr_friendship_main : Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% negative Friendship.

: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% negative Friendship. modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} 100 ltr_romance_main : Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% Romance.

: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% Romance. modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} -100 ltr_romance_main: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% negative Romance.

The Sims 4 cheats for career (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 career cheats

You will need testingcheats true enabled for The Sims 4 cheats for career.

aspirations.complete_current_milestone - This completes the current Sim's aspiration goal

- This completes the current Sim's aspiration goal careers.add_career A - Add "A" as career

- Add "A" as career careers.promote A - Provides A with promotion

- Provides A with promotion careers.retire A - Retires A

The Sims 4 Shift+Click cheats (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 Shift+Click cheats

You will need testingcheats true enabled for these.

Add to Family

Alter Needs

Career Gigs Picker

Change Marriage -

Cheat Bowling

Disable Need Decay

Enable Need Decay

Make Happy

Make into Plant Sim

Modify in CAS

Remove from Family

Reset Object

Teleport Here

The Sims 4 cheats for traits (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 trait cheats

You will need testingcheats true enabled for The Sims 4 cheats for traits. Once done, you will have to use traits.equip_trait [trait] to equip and traits.remove_trait [trait] to remove, like traits.equip_trait Attraction.

Cats and Dogs

Attraction

Vampires

trait_occultvampire

Seasons

Stormchaser

Waterproof

IceMan

BurningMan

HeatAcclimation

ColdAcclimation

ScoutingAptitude

FatherWinterBaby

Discover University

trait_University_ArtHistoryDegreeBA

trait_University_BartenderDegree

trait_University_BiologyDegreeBA

trait_University_CommunicationsDegreeBA

trait_University_ComputerScienceDegreeBA

trait_University_CulinaryArtsDegreeBA

trait_University_DramaDegreeBA

trait_University_EconomicsDegreeBA

trait_University_FineArtDegreeBA

trait_University_HistoryDegreeBA

trait_University_LanguageAndLiteratureDegreeBA

trait_University_PhysicsDegreeBA

trait_University_PsychologyDegreeBA

trait_University_VillainyDegreeBA

trait_Hidden_ProfessorNPC_isArtsProfessorNPC

trait_Hidden_ProfessorNPC_isScienceProfessorNPC

Get Famous

WorldRenownedActor

UnstoppableFame

Island Living

trait_BeachBum_LaidBack

trait_Hidden_IslandAncestor_Elemental

trait_NaturalSpeaker

trait_FriendOfTheSea

trait_OccultMermaid

trait_OccultMermaid_MermaidForm

Eco Lifestyle

trait_ChampionOfThePeople

trait_EcoEngineer

trait_MasterMaker

trait_Nature_InfluentialIndividual

trait_eco_master

trait_entrepreneur

trait_Fizzyhead

trait_makerNPC

Parenthood

lifeskills_goodmanners

lifeskills_badmanners

lifeskills_emotionalcontrol

lifeskills_uncontrolledemotion

Snowy Escape

Trait_Adventurous

Trait_Proper

Trait_Excursion_Mountaineer_Rank[1/2/3]

Trait_CorporateWorker_CharismaticCrooner

Trait_CorporateWorker_LegendaryStamina

Trait_SurvivalInstinct

Trait_WorldlyKnowledge

Trait_Lifestyles_CoffeeFanatic

Trait_Lifestyles_HungryForLove

Trait_Lifestyles_HealthFoodNut

Trait_Lifestyles_Techie

Trait_Lifestyles_Techophobe

Cottage Living

trait_Nature_Country

trait_AnimalEnthusiast

trait_LactoseIntolerant

Wererwolves

trait_WerewolfPack_FriendB

trait_WerewolfPack_FriendA

trait_OccultWerewolf_InitiationBonusTrait

trait_OccultWerewolf_GreaterWolfBlood

trait_OccultWerewolf_DormantWolf

trait_occultwerewolf

High School Years

SociallyAwkward

PartyAnimal

Overachiever

Growing Together

trait_Infant_Cautious

trait_Infant_Calm

trait_Infant_Intense

trait_Infant_Sensitive

trait_Infant_Sunny

trait_Infant_Wiggly

trait_top_notch_infant

trait_infant_happy

trait_infant_unhappy

highselfesteem

headstrong

High School Years

trait_hsexit_graduate_early

trait_hsexit_dropout

trait_hsexit_expelled

trait_hsexit_graduate_honors

trait_hsexit_graduate_valedictorian

Overachiever

PartyAnimal

SociallyAwkward

For Rent

Generous

Nosy

Cringe

Wise

We will periodically update this list and add new The Sims 4 cheats as we discover them.