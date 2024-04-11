The Sims 4 cheats: Skill, money, career and more

The Sims 4 cheats offer you the opportunity to do in virtual life what you can't in the real world - use hacks to make your life infinitely easier. These codes allow your Sims to experience significantly smoother gameplay, with some providing free simoleons, others adding fame points, and plenty more.
This article will also guide you on how to use these cheats once you decide which ones to use. Read on to learn all The Sims 4 cheats you can utilize in your gameplay.
How to use cheats in The Sims 4?
To use The Sims 4 cheats, follow these steps:
- While in-game, press Ctrl (CMD) + Shift + C on your PC or Mac to open the Cheat Console.
- Type in the cheat you want to use in the new box that has popped up.
- Press Enter.
Provided you have input the cheat code correctly, you will be able to enjoy its effects. Keep in mind some of the cheats (Shift+Click ones) will first require you to input testingcheats true and hit enter. You should do that at the start of any session you want to use cheats in. Using cheat codes will also disable Achievements and Trophies.
All The Sims 4 cheats
The Sims 4 money cheats
- kaching / rosebud: Provides 1000 simoleons
- motherlode: Provides 50,000 simoleons
- Money X: Turns the entire household simoleons to X (you'll need to use testingcheats true)
The Sims 4 build cheats
- bb.enablefreebuild: Lets you build anywhere you please
- bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement: Lets you buy items that are career locked
- bb.increaserentalunitcap [on/off]: The rental unit cap in the For Rent expansion can be increased up to 99
- bb.moveobjects on: Placement rules get turned off for objects
- bb.showhiddenobjects: Lets you see objects that are hidden in the build / buy catalog
The Sims 4 skill cheats
The cheat codes maximize their corresponding skills. You will need to use testingcheats true for these.
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10 - Charisma
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10 - Comedy
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10 - Fishing
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10 - Gardening
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10 - Guitar
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10 - Handiness
- stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10 - Cooking
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10 - Logic
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10 - Mischief
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Mixology 10 - Mixology
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10 - Painting
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Piano 10 - Piano
- stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10 - Pipe Organ (Vampires required)
- stats.set_skill_level Major_RocketScience 10 - Rocket Science
- stats.set_skill_level Major_singing 10 - Singing (City Living required)
- stats.set_skill_level Major_VideoGaming 10 - Video Games
- stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10 - Fitness
The Sims 4 relationship cheats
You will need testingcheats true enabled for The Sims 4 cheats for relationships.
- relationships.create_friends_for_sim: This creates a Sim who is already friends with your Sim.
- modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} 100 ltr_friendship_main: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% Friendship.
- modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} -100 ltr_friendship_main: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% negative Friendship.
- modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} 100 ltr_romance_main: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% Romance.
- modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} -100 ltr_romance_main: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% negative Romance.
The Sims 4 career cheats
You will need testingcheats true enabled for The Sims 4 cheats for career.
- aspirations.complete_current_milestone - This completes the current Sim's aspiration goal
- careers.add_career A - Add "A" as career
- careers.promote A - Provides A with promotion
- careers.retire A - Retires A
The Sims 4 Shift+Click cheats
You will need testingcheats true enabled for these.
- Add to Family
- Alter Needs
- Career Gigs Picker
- Change Marriage -
- Cheat Bowling
- Disable Need Decay
- Enable Need Decay
- Make Happy
- Make into Plant Sim
- Modify in CAS
- Remove from Family
- Reset Object
- Teleport Here
The Sims 4 trait cheats
You will need testingcheats true enabled for The Sims 4 cheats for traits. Once done, you will have to use traits.equip_trait [trait] to equip and traits.remove_trait [trait] to remove, like traits.equip_trait Attraction.
Cats and Dogs
- Attraction
Vampires
- trait_occultvampire
Seasons
- Stormchaser
- Waterproof
- IceMan
- BurningMan
- HeatAcclimation
- ColdAcclimation
- ScoutingAptitude
- FatherWinterBaby
- Discover University
- trait_University_ArtHistoryDegreeBA
- trait_University_BartenderDegree
- trait_University_BiologyDegreeBA
- trait_University_CommunicationsDegreeBA
- trait_University_ComputerScienceDegreeBA
- trait_University_CulinaryArtsDegreeBA
- trait_University_DramaDegreeBA
- trait_University_EconomicsDegreeBA
- trait_University_FineArtDegreeBA
- trait_University_HistoryDegreeBA
- trait_University_LanguageAndLiteratureDegreeBA
- trait_University_PhysicsDegreeBA
- trait_University_PsychologyDegreeBA
- trait_University_VillainyDegreeBA
- trait_Hidden_ProfessorNPC_isArtsProfessorNPC
- trait_Hidden_ProfessorNPC_isScienceProfessorNPC
Get Famous
- WorldRenownedActor
- UnstoppableFame
Island Living
- trait_BeachBum_LaidBack
- trait_Hidden_IslandAncestor_Elemental
- trait_NaturalSpeaker
- trait_FriendOfTheSea
- trait_OccultMermaid
- trait_OccultMermaid_MermaidForm
Eco Lifestyle
- trait_ChampionOfThePeople
- trait_EcoEngineer
- trait_MasterMaker
- trait_Nature_InfluentialIndividual
- trait_eco_master
- trait_entrepreneur
- trait_Fizzyhead
- trait_makerNPC
Parenthood
- lifeskills_goodmanners
- lifeskills_badmanners
- lifeskills_emotionalcontrol
- lifeskills_uncontrolledemotion
Snowy Escape
- Trait_Adventurous
- Trait_Proper
- Trait_Excursion_Mountaineer_Rank[1/2/3]
- Trait_CorporateWorker_CharismaticCrooner
- Trait_CorporateWorker_LegendaryStamina
- Trait_SurvivalInstinct
- Trait_WorldlyKnowledge
- Trait_Lifestyles_CoffeeFanatic
- Trait_Lifestyles_HungryForLove
- Trait_Lifestyles_HealthFoodNut
- Trait_Lifestyles_Techie
- Trait_Lifestyles_Techophobe
Cottage Living
- trait_Nature_Country
- trait_AnimalEnthusiast
- trait_LactoseIntolerant
Wererwolves
- trait_WerewolfPack_FriendB
- trait_WerewolfPack_FriendA
- trait_OccultWerewolf_InitiationBonusTrait
- trait_OccultWerewolf_GreaterWolfBlood
- trait_OccultWerewolf_DormantWolf
- trait_occultwerewolf
High School Years
- SociallyAwkward
- PartyAnimal
- Overachiever
Growing Together
- trait_Infant_Cautious
- trait_Infant_Calm
- trait_Infant_Intense
- trait_Infant_Sensitive
- trait_Infant_Sunny
- trait_Infant_Wiggly
- trait_top_notch_infant
- trait_infant_happy
- trait_infant_unhappy
- highselfesteem
- headstrong
High School Years
- trait_hsexit_graduate_early
- trait_hsexit_dropout
- trait_hsexit_expelled
- trait_hsexit_graduate_honors
- trait_hsexit_graduate_valedictorian
- Overachiever
- PartyAnimal
- SociallyAwkward
For Rent
- Generous
- Nosy
- Cringe
- Wise
We will periodically update this list and add new The Sims 4 cheats as we discover them.