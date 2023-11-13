The Talos Principle 2 Eye of the Needle guide (Wooded Plateau puzzle 7)

The Talos Principle 2 is Croteam's latest puzzle game and a sequel to its 2014 hit title. Released on November 2, 2023, for the PC, PS5, and Xbox, this recent installment introduces a fresh narrative set many years after the original game. However, it still manages to retain its predecessor's fundamental gameplay elements. The title features numerous zones filled with challenging puzzle rooms.

The Eye of the Needle is the seventh room in the Wooded Plateau. It features a blue laser, a Driller, two red square slots, a Jammer, and a Hexahedron. This is a big puzzle that requires creative usage of your tools. Here's a guide on how to solve it in Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Eye of the Needle puzzle in Talos Principle 2

Before attempting to solve this puzzle in Talos Principle 2, it is important to determine the location of the Progress Wheel. When you head northwest after this puzzle starts, you will find a blue barrier with a blue sun guarding a Progress Wheel situated behind another blue barrier with a blue sun.

To solve this puzzle in the Wooded Plateau, start by putting the Driller on the west red square. This will deactivate the barrier next to it and allow you to grab the Connector on its other side.

Place the Driller on the square to lower the barrier (Image via Croteam)

Pop the Connector on the southwest square slot to open a path to the metal wall.

Place the connector on the red square (Image via Croteam)

Drill into this wall to get a Hexahedron, then place the Connector back on the west square slot.

Create a hole to access the Hexahedron (Image via Croteam)

Now, set the Hexahedron down near the low gate to use as a jumping point to reach the Jammer. You can use the image below for reference.

Use the Hexahedron to access the Jammer (Image via Croteam)

Jam the nearby blue barrier, then climb down the ladder to get out. Then, drill a hole in the metal wall near the Progress Wheel.

Create a hole in the wall (Image via Croteam)

Use the Jammer to disrupt the blue barrier close to that Progress Wheel. Climb the ladder to access the hole you made earlier. Then, take the Connector to the other side.

Move this item to the west square slot, grab the Hexahedron, and swap it for the Connector. Link the blue laser and the blue sun near the Progress Wheel to lower the barrier.

Link the Connector to the blue receivers (Image via Croteam)

You should be able to complete the puzzle by interacting with that wheel after this.

Check this article if you need more Talos Principle 2 puzzle guides.