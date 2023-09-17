This missing Starfield feature would let players be who they truly want to be

Starfield offers an impressive level of customization for characters, spacesuits, and spaceships, allowing players to personalize their appearance and designs. Its extensive options brought some of the most popular space-themed franchises to the game. Despite what Starfield offers, some fans seem to ask more from Bethesda, as they notice the lack of a popular RPG feature—the transmog system.

Many popular games today offer transmogrification, often referred to as transmog. This feature allows players to change the appearance of a weapon or piece of armor to match that of another item without altering stats. Numerous players have voiced their opinions, suggesting that transmog could be the missing piece that would enhance their gaming experience.

Starfield is missing a Transmog System

You cannot transmog gears in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The demand for transmogrification in Starfield boils down to one simple yet convincing reason: it makes the avatar look cool. Gamers know that there's a particular satisfaction in creating a character that not only excels in stats but also exudes an unmistakably stylish appearance. Moreover, it can be incredibly frustrating to stumble upon a fantastic weapon or piece of equipment that doesn't quite fit your desired aesthetic.

Starfield players are currently grappling with this dilemma. They aren't necessarily asking for major overhauls but looking for straightforward in-game modifications. For instance, some players, like Reddit user Solace1nS1lence, have suggested the separation of the Starborn armor sets.

Players want to have design flexibility in Starborn armors (Image via Bethesda)

Starborn Armors and the Starborn Ship are prestigious rewards obtained only after completing the main quest and embarking on New Game+. While these sets are undoubtedly impressive, players want to mix and match specific parts with other types of armor or even different Starborn sets to create their ideal look. The addition of transmogrification could be the answer to this problem.

On the flip side, some players are advocating for an expansion of the Constellation skin option to encompass not just guns but also all the available armor in Starfield. They argue that adding customization for the Guardian would also be welcomed.

However, it's worth noting that the term "skin" in the game might be somewhat misleading, as it doesn't function as traditional skins do. In Starfield, you can't find weapon skins, or at least you can't change the skins for most weapons. Such unavailability has led some players to speculate about Bethesda's hesitance in implementing more extensive transmogrification options.

Reddit user Snoo-83483 offers a potential explanation for this hesitation. They suggest that introducing transmogrification could potentially undermine the game's core exploration and item discovery mechanics. If players can easily change their equipment's appearance with skins or transmogrification, it might diminish the motivation to actively seek out specific weapons or gear, ultimately altering the game's intended experience of exploration and discovery.

Ultimately, game development involves numerous decisions and trade-offs, and not all customization options may be included to maintain balance and gameplay integrity. Until the transmog feature comes to Starfield, players can still enjoy the rich customization options available for spacesuits and spaceships while adapting to the predefined weapon systems.