Top 5 announcements expected in Genshin Impact 3.6 Livestream

The Genshin Impact 3.6 version update is expected to be released on April 12. Before the new patch goes live, the developers will conduct a Special Program where they will reveal all the upcoming content. The live show is usually held 10 to 12 days before the new update release, so fans can expect it on or around March 30.
Based on leaks, it is speculated that the new patch will be huge and fans can expect a lot of things such as a new region, enemies, and rewards.
Here are the five most anticipated announcements that players can look forward to in the version 3.6 Special Program livestream.
Banners, new Sumeru region, and other expected announcements in Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream
1) New desert region in Sumeru
One of the major things expected to be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update is the new desert region in Sumeru. As per the leaks, the rumored map will introduce a couple of new enemies, bosses, and other domains.
Currently, the Statues of the Seven and the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru cannot be maxed out, so it is speculated that the new region will allow fans to farm more Dendroculus and Dendro sigils. The developers might tease the new location during the livestream.
2) Banners
HoYoverse has already revealed that they will add two new units, Baizhu and Kaveh, in the next update. Both are immensely popular entities within the community and fans are excited about their release.
Additionally, there will be three other 5-star characters that will receive the rerun banners. At the moment, Nilou, Nahida, and Ganyu are the most likely names that are expected to feature on the banners of the upcoming update.
3) Two new artifacts sets
As previously mentioned, the update is expected to bring a new region. It is believed that this subarea will include two novel artifacts - Nymph's Dream and Vourukasha's Glow. The former is believed to be a fresh set for Hydro DPS units and will likely be Childe's best in the slot set.
Vourukasha's Glow was previously known as Dewflower's Glow in the version 3.6 beta. The leaks also revealed that the supposed new artifact set may have been slightly nerfed, as the duration of the effect from the 4-piece set bonus seems to have been reduced from eight seconds to five seconds. The new Vourukasha's Glow set is also expected to be Dehya's new best artifact option.
4) Nahida's story quest
Nahida is the Dendro Archon and God of Wisdom in Genshin Impact. She is expected to get her first rerun in the upcoming update and there is a chance that she might also get a second part of her Story Quest.
The above post by Genshin_Intel provides an overview of what's to be expected in the upcoming patch. Based on this information, Nahida is likely to get another chapter soon. The leak also revealed that a new weekly boss might be released, which is speculated to be locked behind Dendro Archon's second Story Quest, similar to Azdaha and the Raiden Shogun puppet.
5) Livestream codes
During every Special Program livestream, the developers of Genshin Impact share three unique redemption codes that can be exchanged for 100 Primogems each.
The codes are generally given out throughout the livestream and are not shared at the same time. Each code can only be used once and they become invalid after 16 to 20 hours. It is one of the rare occasions when F2P Genshin Impact players can obtain 300 Primogems at once, so it is recommended not to miss this opportunity.