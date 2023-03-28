Top 5 announcements expected in Genshin Impact 3.6 Livestream

The Genshin Impact 3.6 version update is expected to be released on April 12. Before the new patch goes live, the developers will conduct a Special Program where they will reveal all the upcoming content. The live show is usually held 10 to 12 days before the new update release, so fans can expect it on or around March 30.

Based on leaks, it is speculated that the new patch will be huge and fans can expect a lot of things such as a new region, enemies, and rewards.

Here are the five most anticipated announcements that players can look forward to in the version 3.6 Special Program livestream.

Banners, new Sumeru region, and other expected announcements in Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream

1) New desert region in Sumeru

One of the major things expected to be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update is the new desert region in Sumeru. As per the leaks, the rumored map will introduce a couple of new enemies, bosses, and other domains.

Currently, the Statues of the Seven and the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru cannot be maxed out, so it is speculated that the new region will allow fans to farm more Dendroculus and Dendro sigils. The developers might tease the new location during the livestream.

2) Banners

HL @77__oat

As I said, the order is indefinite, in the end it will be below:



3.6ガチャ：

前半：ナヒーダ＋ニィロウ

後半：白朮＋甘雨＋カーヴェ



3.6 banners:

1st: Nahida＋Nilou

2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋Kaveh



Via vississ&Tao 私が順序は不定と言った通り最終的には以下になるAs I said, the order is indefinite, in the end it will be below:3.6ガチャ：前半：ナヒーダ＋ニィロウ後半：白朮＋甘雨＋カーヴェ3.6 banners:1st: Nahida＋Nilou2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋KavehVia vississ&Tao

HoYoverse has already revealed that they will add two new units, Baizhu and Kaveh, in the next update. Both are immensely popular entities within the community and fans are excited about their release.

Additionally, there will be three other 5-star characters that will receive the rerun banners. At the moment, Nilou, Nahida, and Ganyu are the most likely names that are expected to feature on the banners of the upcoming update.

3) Two new artifacts sets

Two new artifact sets are expected to be added in the new patch (Image via HoYoverse)

As previously mentioned, the update is expected to bring a new region. It is believed that this subarea will include two novel artifacts - Nymph's Dream and Vourukasha's Glow. The former is believed to be a fresh set for Hydro DPS units and will likely be Childe's best in the slot set.

Genshin Mains_Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains_

Dewflower's Glow -> Vourukasha's Glow



4p: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 10%. After the equipping character takes DMG, the aforementioned DMG Bonus is increased by 80% for 8s -> 5s.

This effect increase can have 5 stacks.



#原神 Artifact update:Dewflower's Glow -> Vourukasha's Glow4p: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 10%. After the equipping character takes DMG, the aforementioned DMG Bonus is increased by 80% for 8s -> 5s.This effect increase can have 5 stacks. Artifact update: Dewflower's Glow -> Vourukasha's Glow4p: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 10%. After the equipping character takes DMG, the aforementioned DMG Bonus is increased by 80% for 8s -> 5s. This effect increase can have 5 stacks. #原神

Vourukasha's Glow was previously known as Dewflower's Glow in the version 3.6 beta. The leaks also revealed that the supposed new artifact set may have been slightly nerfed, as the duration of the effect from the 4-piece set bonus seems to have been reduced from eight seconds to five seconds. The new Vourukasha's Glow set is also expected to be Dehya's new best artifact option.

4) Nahida's story quest

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.6:



1. Baizhu (5★), Kaveh (4★)

2. Maps: Debris of Panjvahe, Waftgaol; new weekly boss

3. Pari WQ followed by event

4. Nahida ch2

5. Akademiya minigame fest (main event)

6. Wenutslayer Cannon event

7. Layla hangout

8. Tighnari, Ayato, Itto in TCG

9. Scara A quick overview of 3.6:1. Baizhu (5★), Kaveh (4★)2. Maps: Debris of Panjvahe, Waftgaol; new weekly boss3. Pari WQ followed by event4. Nahida ch25. Akademiya minigame fest (main event)6. Wenutslayer Cannon event7. Layla hangout8. Tighnari, Ayato, Itto in TCG9. Scara

Nahida is the Dendro Archon and God of Wisdom in Genshin Impact. She is expected to get her first rerun in the upcoming update and there is a chance that she might also get a second part of her Story Quest.

The above post by Genshin_Intel provides an overview of what's to be expected in the upcoming patch. Based on this information, Nahida is likely to get another chapter soon. The leak also revealed that a new weekly boss might be released, which is speculated to be locked behind Dendro Archon's second Story Quest, similar to Azdaha and the Raiden Shogun puppet.

5) Livestream codes

In-game redeem code feature (Image via HoYoverse)

During every Special Program livestream, the developers of Genshin Impact share three unique redemption codes that can be exchanged for 100 Primogems each.

The codes are generally given out throughout the livestream and are not shared at the same time. Each code can only be used once and they become invalid after 16 to 20 hours. It is one of the rare occasions when F2P Genshin Impact players can obtain 300 Primogems at once, so it is recommended not to miss this opportunity.

Poll : 0 votes