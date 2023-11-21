Top 5 common mistakes made by PUBG Mobile players (November 2023)

Gamers worldwide are captivated by PUBG Mobile's intense battle royale action. But in all the excitement, they often make unnecessary mistakes that end up costing them the win. Be it a veteran or a novice, knowing and avoiding these blunders will be essential to obtaining the desired "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner."

In addition to discussing solutions, this article will look at the top five most common PUBG Mobile bugs and how they may impact gameplay.

Common blunders players should avoid in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

5) Lack of map awareness

The map in PUBG Mobile's huge battlegrounds is more than simply a decorative element. It's your tactical blueprint. In the midst of looting and shooting, many overlook this critical tool. The map is more than simply a navigational aid, as it is also your survival guide. Failure to keep a regular check on it means losing vital information.

The map is your lifeline, from the dwindling safe zone to enemy movements and viable paths for rotation. Successful players recognize that map awareness is not just knowing where you are but also taking note of everyone else's position.

4) Poor resource management

Managing your resources in the midst of gunfire and explosives is an art form. Some players store as if preparing for the apocalypse, while others use their supplies with reckless abandon. The key is to strike a balance. It's just as important to manage medkits, ammunition, grenades, and other resources as it is to get that perfect kill.

Wasting or incorrectly rationing them can leave you defenseless. The battleground is a test of your prudence and intellect as well as your gun skills. Finding the happy medium between being a miser and a brute is the key to success.

3) Neglecting positioning and cover

In the middle of gunfire and frequent movement, it's easy to lose sight of the fundamentals of PUBG Mobile — positioning and cover. Players frequently expose themselves as action heroes, forgetting that bullets make no distinction. Smart location and use of available cover can be your battlefield shield.

Neglecting basic fundamentals makes you an easy target for sharpshooters. The battleground is a three-dimensional area where using the terrain to your advantage is a survival skill.

2) Overcommitting to engagements

The rush of a kill can cloud judgment, and many players make the mistake of overcommitting to battles in PUBG Mobile. Not all gunshots require your immediate attention. It is crucial to consider the advantages and disadvantages of fighting. Sometimes, especially in instances where players are in the middle to late stages, the desire to kill might drive them to make hasty decisions.

Surviving in PUBG Mobile requires more than just racking up kills. Players must make strategic decisions that secure their survival till the end. It's sometimes better to stay back, let opponents pass, or wait for a better opportunity to strike.

1) Ignoring audio cues

Sound is more than an accessory in PUBG Mobile. It's a survival tool. Footsteps, distant gunshots, and the unmistakable hum of a car are all audio breadcrumbs that will provide crucial information. In the heat of battle, however, many play with the sound on mute or ignore these cues. Ignoring sound signals is like fighting while blindfolded.

Developing and using an acute sense of hearing can mean the difference between an ambush and a successful escape. Your ears aren't just for listening to music, as they're also your silent friends in the battle.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.