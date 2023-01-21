Top 5 PUBG New State teams to follow in Pro Series Challenger Finale

The Challenger Finale of the PUBG New State Pro Series is quickly approaching. 24 qualified teams from the Mobile Challenger Stage will participate in the event. They will fight over a period of two days, i.e, January 26 & 27, for a slots in the Grand Finale of the competition. The tournament boasts a hefty prize pool of ₹1 Crore and will be a LAN affair.

It will be the perfect opportunity for every team to showcase their talents and win the first major PUBG New State tournament in the country. The winning squad will also be awarded a prize money of ₹21 lacks. In this article, we'll look at the top five teams to watch out for in the Challenger Finale.

Top five PUBG New State teams to watch out in Challenger Finale

5) Next Gen

One of the most underrated teams in the competition has been Next Gen. Qualifying from the underdog phase of the event, the squad has shown great promise and skill.

The roster has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best New State teams in the country and has dominated them. The squad finished third in both the Open Qualifiers and the Challenge stages, thus showing their vigor and consistency. Team Next Gen will be a strong contender to finish in the top half of the leaderboard.

4) S8UL Esports

At fourth place stands the popular and freshly signed roster of S8UL Esports. The squad has been shaping up quite well and has been performing well. The team finished second in the recently concluded PUBG: New State Invitational hosted by ESL India.

Initially, the squad also looked good in the Challenger Stage of the Pro Series; however, their performance dipped slightly towards the end of the competition. They still qualified for the Challenger Finale by achieving a respectable ninth place. Considering their recent performances, the team will be a top contender in the Finals.

3) Team XO

Although Team XO has been competing in PUBG New State Esports through their BGMI lineup, their performance has been exquisite. The team includes talented players like Immortal, Sarang, and Fierce. Team XO also won the recent PUBG: New State Invitational in a dominating fashion.

The team finished eighth in the Challenger Stage of the competition. The roster will hope to better their performance in the Finale leg and add another New: State title to their kitty.

2) Gods Reign

One of the top contenders in the Challenger finals will be Gods Reign. The team has dominated the PUBG New State circuit for the past few months. After a series of strong finishes in multiple third-party events, they finished as the second runner-up in the TEC New State: Open.

In the Challenger Stage of the Pro Series, the squad showcased brilliant outings and qualified for the Finale in the second spot. With a bunch of talent on their roster, they will be among the top squads to look out for.

1) GodLike Esports

The strongest team heading into the Challenger Finale will be GodLike Esports. The team has displayed steady performances over the past few months. Initially, as part of S8UL Esports, the roster lifted the TEC: PUBG New State Mobile Open Cup.

After joining GodLike Esports, they continued their form and finished third in the ESL-organized PUBG New State Invitational. The squad recently won the Battle of Conquerors.

In the Mobile Challenger phase of the tournament, GodLike started out slow but showed their class towards the end, qualifying at the top spot. The team will be favorites in the Challenger Finale and the Grand Finale.

Other squads, which feature former BGMI players, could surprise with their performances as they have a lot of experience. Hector plays for Scout-owned Team Xspark, while Spraygod and Aladin play for 7Sea Esports.

Skylightz Gaming, TRY Hard, and Big Brother have a consistent run in several events and will look to maintain that momentum.

Poll : 0 votes