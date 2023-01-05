Top 5 video game cats of all time

Who wouldn't love a companion to help traverse treacherous levels in a game? Anything from summoning fellow hunters in Bloodborne to summoning sabertooth tigers in Far Cry Primal is a welcome breath of fresh air. Players love it even more if they have a furry companion to ease the terrors of the virtual world or give them respite from real-world issues.

Some appreciate the inclusion of dogs and the feature of petting them. For those who are feline aficionados, having cats in a game becomes a cohesive interaction in itself. Cats are often fearless and sluggish yet charming and adorable. Some cats are merely contextual interactions, like petting the cats in Assassin's Creed Origins, while others enhance the overall experience.

Meowth, Morgana, and other favorite video-game cats

Some cats give hints, some even help in battle, and others are part of the lore. The addition of animal companions always serves as an advantage to the game's popularity. In some cases, it even becomes a brand identity. A handful of titles do this merely to venture into merchandising, but one some manage to hit the mark.

These are some of the player-favorite cats in video games.

1) Stray Cat (Stray)

Stray took the world by storm despite being an indie title. The adorable cat protagonist was an instant heart stealer. The art style and world-building make players feel protective of the cat by throwing hurdles at the furry protagonist in a dystopian universe. The city is inhabited by robots, and humans have become nothing more than a distant memory. A dedicated button for meowing is also provided, further cementing this furry companion's position on this list.

2) Palico (Monster Hunter)

Palico is a collective term in the Monster Hunter universe that refers to cats. Palicoes are companions that tag along with the hunters in this vast universe. The world of Monster Hunter is filled to the brim with strange and elegant creatures. Despite this fact, a Palico manages to charm the players. They're not mere pets as Palicoes not only lend a hand in all encounters in the open world but also heal the players in the heat of the battle.

3) Morgana (Persona 5)

Players meet Morgana while escaping the imaginary castle in Persona 5. What first appears to be a dubious entity becomes a party member. Morgana is a talking cat, and only the protagonist—Joker—can hear him talk. Morgana is not merely a cat, as he has a motivation of his own and firmly believes he was human in the past. Morgana's interaction with Joker and other characters in Persona 5 is witty and adds depth to its existence.

4) Meowth (Pokemon)

Meowth's popularity is enough to warrant its inclusion on this list. This creature became a fan-favorite from the anime series and was introduced in Pokemon Red and Blue, the first generation of the games. Meowth can talk and taunt like any human being, separating its personality from the other creatures in this universe. Meowth's antagonistic chemistry with Pikachu in the anime series also garnered a cult fan following.

5) Nekomata (Nioh)

Nioh is one of the hardest souls like titles. Developed by Team Ninja in the veins of Ninja Gaiden and soul-inspired combat, Nioh is set in Japan in the 1600s. The world is filled with yokai (demons) in every corner and foes that can one-hit players to death. Nekomata is the only solace players have in this merciless game that tests patience. Nekomata is Hanzo Hattori's guardian spirit, and players have to face it in a boss battle. In Nioh DLC Dragon of the North, players can summon Nekomata as their guardian spirit.

