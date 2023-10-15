Top 5 common mistakes made by PUBG Mobile players (October 2023)

The ferocious battle royale gameplay of PUBG Mobile continues to attract gamers all over the world. However, in the midst of the excitement, players tend to make unnecessary mistakes that cost them the game. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the battlefield, knowing and avoiding these blunders will be important in your pursuit of the coveted "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner."

This article will look at the top five most common PUBG Mobile flaws and how they affect gameplay, as well as techniques for overcoming them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Common blunders players should avoid in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

5) Poor positioning and map awareness

One of the most common errors players make is ignoring the significance of positioning and map knowledge. PUBG Mobile is about more than just shooting; it's also about smart map placement. Due to a lack of attention to the diminishing play zone, players frequently find themselves out in the open or disadvantaged positions.

To avoid this, players should constantly scan the map, plan their route, and be aware of the movement of the play zone. Survivability can be considerably increased by staying ahead of the diminishing play zone and selecting strategic cover.

4) Reckless loot prioritization

Looting is an important component of PUBG Mobile, but some players place it ahead of their safety. Spending too much time looting or prioritizing useless items is a common mistake. Players may become preoccupied with finding specific weapons or attachments when they should be concentrating on surviving.

The objective is to loot swiftly, prioritize critical goods such as medical supplies, ammunition, and a trustworthy weapon, and then move on. Getting excessively preoccupied with looting raises the risk of getting ambushed by other players who are more concerned with the big picture.

3) Lack of communication in squad play

PUBG Mobile is a team-based game in which efficient communication is essential. However, many players continue to struggle with this feature. Poor communication, be it the failure to use in-game voice chat or the inability to provide timely information, can have severe consequences for the entire squad.

To address this, players must actively communicate adversary positions, share loot information, and coordinate strategies. Effective use of voice chat or text communication can make the difference between a successful squad and an early exit.

2) Impatience

Patience is a virtue that is frequently ignored in the heat of battle. Some players act rashly, engaging in unnecessary fights or seeking kills without contemplating the risks. This impatience is a major mistake, particularly late in the game. The difference between a calculated play and a reckless charge can determine the outcome of a match.

Knowing when to interact, when to remain silent, and when to make smart decisions takes practice. Impulsive behavior frequently leads to premature exits, robbing players of the opportunity to exhibit their full potential. Patience is not just a survival strategy in PUBG Mobile; it is also a sign of strategic prowess.

1) Ignoring sound cues

This game includes useful auditory clues that can offer players a huge advantage. Unfortunately, some players disregard or undervalue the significance of sound in PUBG Mobile. Footsteps, vehicle sounds, and gunfire can all reveal important information about surrounding attackers.

Players should wear headphones to improve their ability to precisely discern the direction and distance of sounds. Ignoring audio signals can lead to being caught off guard by an attacker or missing an opportunity to engage. Developing a keen ear for the game's audio can boost overall awareness and decision-making significantly.

In conclusion, mastering PUBG Mobile requires a combination of shooting skills, strategic thinking, and effective communication.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.