Top Esports vs G2 Esports League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The lower bracket of the League of Legends MSI 2024 is set to feature a clash for the ages: Top Esports vs G2 Esports. This best-of-five series is an elimination fixture, so whoever loses will be out of the event. Meanwhile, whoever comes out on top will proceed to the next stage and face off against the winner of the T1 vs Team Liquid matchup.

Let's look extensively into both teams' recent performances and other crucial titbits ahead of the matchup.

Top Esports vs G2 Esports at League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage

Prediction

Top Esports came into the tournament as the second seed from the LPL. The team has shown great proficiency in the Play-In stage, breezing past GAM Esports and Fnatic to qualify for the Bracket Stage.

In the Bracket Stage's first series, Top Esports obliterated Team Liquid. Support Meiko was the team's key player with his Nami, Ornn, and Milio picks.

However, Top Esports lost the subsequent series against the LCK's first seed, GenG. Despite losing the first two games, the team won the next two to make the scoreline 2-2.

Top Esports was defeated in the last game, losing the series, but showed that it is one of the teams with the potential to win the League of Legends MSI 2024.

Meanwhile, G2 Esports' first series in the Bracket Stage was against T1. Despite losing, G2 kept T1 on its toes.

G2 completely outclassed PSG Talon in the next series with a comfortable 3-0 victory. However, the team's biggest concern is their ADC, Hans Sama. His performances have been underwhelming so far in this tournament, and he has often struggled with his positioning in the Rift. Midlaner Caps, on the other hand, is having an amazing run at the event.

Prediction: Top Esports is expected to win 3-2 against G2 Esports.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time G2 takes on Top Esports in League of Legends esports history.

Previous results

G2 won their previous series against PSG Talon with a 3-0 scoreline in the League of Legends MSI 2024.

Top Esports lost their previous game 2-3 against GenG in the same stage.

League of Legends MSI 2024 rosters

Top Esports

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Tian

: Tian Mid : Creme

: Creme ADC : JackeyLove

: JackeyLove Support: Meiko

G2

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : Yike

: Yike Mid : Caps

: Caps ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Mikyx

Livestream details

The best-of-five series between Top Esports and G2 in the League of Legends MSI 2024 will start at the following times:

PT : May 14, 2 am

: May 14, 2 am CET : May 14, 11 am

: May 14, 11 am IST : May 14, 2:30 pm

: May 14, 2:30 pm Beijing CST : May 14, 5 pm

: May 14, 5 pm KST: May 14, 6 pm

Fans who wish to watch the match live can go to the following channels:

