Top 3 Honkai Star Rail characters who deserve a buff in 1.3 update

Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 is just on the horizon and promises to provide some exhilarating content. The game features numerous characters wielding specific traits and abilities. While some units are exceptionally powerful, others are weak and don't merit consideration. Only the powerful characters shine and dominate on the battlefield, while the weak ones are overshadowed.

This article covers three Honkai Star Rail characters that deserve a buff in the version 1.3 update.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Serval, Himeko, and Arlan deserve a buff in the upcoming version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail

3) Serval

Serval of the Landau family (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval, the mechanic who runs the Neverwinter Workshop, wields the Lightning element and walks on the Erudition path. Trailblazers can obtain her for free through the pre-registration rewards.

As mentioned before, Serval is an Erudition-pathed character specializing in dealing AoE (Area of Effect) damage to her opponents. Because Honkai Star Rail is fundamentally a gacha game, some characters become a victim of power creep, and Serval is one of them.

Serval boasts a phenomenal kit that consists of a skill dealing Lightning and DoT (Damage over Time) Shock damage to single and adjacent enemies for two turns. Additionally, the shocked foes incur Lightning damage at the start of each turn. Her ultimate also deals Lightning damage to all enemies on the battlefield and, if they are already shocked, extends the shock duration by two turns.

As stated before, she suffers from a power creep and gets overshadowed by other characters treading on the Erudition path. Serval definitely needs a buff in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

2) Himeko

Himeko, the navigator of the Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko, the adventurous scientist and the navigator of the Astral Express, wields the Fire element and treads on the Erudition path. As a five-star character, acquiring her can be difficult, but players can warp on the standard banner 300 times to guarantee her appearance.

Himeko excels in dealing AoE (Area of Effect) Fire damage on the battlefield. As an Erudition unit, the damage she deals with her skill and ultimate is decent. Her primary source of impact is her follow-up attacks which seize the spotlight from her other abilities.

During the initial release period of Honkai Star Rail, Himeko was a phenomenal character. However, numerous updates later, she has fallen behind and been overshadowed because of the inadequate damage of her skill and ultimate. The former is a blast-type ability that deals Fire damage to a single enemy and two adjacent foes. Meanwhile, Himeko’s ultimate is an AoE power that inflicts Fire damage to all enemies on the battlefield.

Her skill and ultimate desperately need a buff to shine again and grab the spotlight in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail.

1) Arlan

Arlan of Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlan, the head of Herta Space Station’s security department, wields the Lightning element and treads on the Destruction path. He is a 4-star character that players can obtain by warping in the limited-time and standard banners.

Arlan specializes in dealing Lightning damage to multiple enemies at once, and his kit revolves around consuming his own HP to dish out heaps of damage. Because Arlan consumes HP to inflict damage, his survivability in various end-game activities is pretty substandard, resulting in a poor pick rate.

Arlan’s skill consumes 15 percent of his max HP to deal Lightning damage to a single enemy. His ultimate also dishes out Lightning damage to a single enemy and two adjacent ones. His passive talent increases his damage for every percent of health below his max HP.

As mentioned, Arlan’s survivability and pick rate in various end-game activities is inadequate, so he deserves a buff in the upcoming version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail.