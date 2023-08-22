Top 5 overrated Baldur's Gate 3 Feats you should avoid

Character and party members in Baldur's Gate 3 become increasingly powerful with each level that they attain. Depending on their chosen class, they can learn new fighting moves to add to their repertoire, or they can pick up a bunch of new spells to utilize in different scenarios. Furthermore, each character can also learn up to four Feats, depending on their class.

Some Feats can provide boosts and bonuses that improve a character's fighting ability, while others help you gain skills that are useful in exploration or interaction. In total, the game offers a selection of 41 Feats.

Out of these 41, some are bound to outperform others, but it can be difficult to identify the ones that are worth picking up. This guide will list some of the Feats that you should avoid.

Tavern Brawler, Weapon Master, and five other Feats that are not worth getting in Baldur's Gate 3

5) Moderately Armored

Equipping an armor on a character when they are not Proficient with it will impose Disadvantage on all Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, and Saving Throws. They also became unable to cast spells, which is why you might want to get the Moderately Armored Feat for your squishier characters in Baldur's Gate 3. This Feat grants Proficiency in Medium Armor and Shields, so it might seem like a great option for adding a layer of protection.

However, there is a better option, and that is the Heavily Armored Feat, which grants Proficiency in Heavy Armor that provides much better protection.

4) Performer

Players who pick Performer as one of their feats will have their Charisma and Proficiency in musical instruments increased by a single point. This sounds great until you realize that there is a class that has Proficiency in musical instruments, which is the Bard. So if you want to roleplay as a musician and you did not pick this class, go ahead and multiclass into it instead.

Furthermore, you can earn Proficiency in playing instruments by helping out an NPC inside Emerald Grove. Her name is Alfira, and all you need to do is help her finish her song. The task will require you to pass two Performance checks, so save before talking to her. Upon succeeding, you become proficient in an instrument regardless of your Baldur's Gate 3 class.

If you feel like you need an increase in Charisma, choose Ability Improvement and increase it by two or go for the Actor or Resilient Feat.

3) Weapon Master

Despite having offensive spells to deal damage with, weapons still play a vital role in Baldur's Gate 3. Because of this, you might be tempted to get Weapon Master, which gives Proficiency with four weapons of your choice. It also increases Strength or Dexterity by a single point.

If you started out as a martial character, then you will already have Proficiency with several weapons, so this won't be required. On the other hand, if you are starting out as a caster, you likely have Proficiency with your starting weapon and will find a suitable replacement by looting or by shopping.

2) Tavern Brawler

This Feat allows you to add a character's Strength Modifier twice to both damage and attack rolls of unarmed, improvised, and thrown weapons in Baldur's Gate 3. These bonuses sound good on paper but are inefficient choices for a majority of classes.

Unless Monk is the class of your choice in Baldur's Gate 3, then you are better off picking another feat that provides better bonuses or has better utility.

1) Charger

This Feat will give characters two new types of attacks, and both have something to do with charging forward. Neither one of them is impressive enough to waste a Feat on, so it is best to avoid this one. While being able to charge forward in combat might be useful occasionally, those moments will be few and far between.

If you feel like you need to close the gap quickly against enemies during combat, the Mobile Feat is a better pick than Charger.

There are plenty of good Feats that you can choose over the ones in this article, and you can check them out in this list of every single Feat available in Baldur's Gate 3.